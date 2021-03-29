In the midst of the tensions that exploded between the Alberto Fernández administration and that of Luis Lacalle Pou last Friday over the future of Mercosur, the UK government reappeared offering a trade agreement with the so-called Southern Common Market and a special one with Uruguay now that you are outside the European Union.

The issue is more than sensitive for Argentina if the latent sovereignty conflict over the Malvinas is taken into account, although the government took it with caution. That statement that is known and that Prime Minister Boris Johnson already made when he came to Argentina in May 2018 as Theresa May’s chancellor – Mauricio Macri ruled here – then exhibited his country’s interest in finalizing post-Brexit agreements, with the Mercosur and with Argentina. And a few days ago when he presented his strategic plan for Foreign Relations, Security, and Defense, he said that the armed forces would “protect” the Malvinas from threats but mentioned Argentina among his key partners in this region.

This Monday, the covers of the oriental newspapers reflected the suggestive words of the British ambassador in Montevideo, Faye O ‘Connor. “We want to have an agreement between the United Kingdom and Mercosur”, said quoted by newspaper The country, which also stated that the diplomat had spoken like that in a meeting with the Catholic University. And that she assured that already there were bilateral conversations with Uruguayans, Argentines and Brazilians to see what were the goals of each country in the region to go for a trade agreement with London.

Later, this Monday also when leaving a vaccination, President Luis Lacalle Pou reiterated that will insist with its intention to make Mercosur more flexible so that its members can sign trade agreements with third states without having to wait for the approval of the whole set. Lacalle Pou repeated that Mercosur had to be a “springboard and not a corset or a ballast”, words that had angered Alberto Fernández, who thought he was saying them to Argentina and who replied harshly.

On Friday the President said that whoever considers the unit as a “drag” to get off the ship. On Saturday he called the Uruguayan president “aggressive” and “harsh.”

The truth is that the appearance of the ambassador on the front pages of Uruguayan newspapers does not go unnoticed if the fluid relationship that neighbors have with the Falklands. A relationship that is suspicious from Argentina. For that matter, annually in Uruguay there is a rural fair to which the kelpers who settle there are invited with their own stand and the name of the Falkland Islands. This has even motivated formal protests from Buenos Aires. And in Uruguay from time to time British military flights land when there are emergencies, and it is also a mooring area for ships with British merchandise destined for the archipelago.

But London’s interest is more focused on its own future and a broader strategy than on the Falklands. Connor said that “what are the obstacles” that currently exist in the bilateral trade relationship between the United Kingdom and the South American bloc will be analyzed and that it will be evaluated “if there is something more informal that we can do in the meantime to help with the commercial flow ”. “We can advance before” the European Union in an agreement with Mercosur, he added, referring to the free trade agreement that Mercosur signed at the end of June 2019 with Brussels and which continues to be detained with a series of complications that the Europeans have now imposed. .

However, sources consulted in Buenos Aires did not express concern about definitions and separated trade from politics. There is a lot of sensitivity for the unexpected escalation between Fernández and Lacalle Pou. And they also said that before moving on to the South American chapter the British have other concerns in the Indo-Pacific region.

The trade balance between Great Britain and Argentina has been in surplus for a decade. The trade balance reached peaks of US $ 1,632 million in 2008. And today it is at US $ 1,274 million. Although bilateral trade has declined, the pandemic, quarantines and shutdowns of economies have not stopped some niches from continuing to function. Ambassador Javier Figueroa recently wrote an article in which he said that Argentine wines ranked tenth among the suppliers of this drink in the United Kingdom and that there is room for it to continue growing.