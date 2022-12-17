Dressed in the shirt of the Peruvian football team or wearing white clothes, about a thousand Peruvians marched this Friday afternoon (16) in the capital Lima, to show their support for the Armed Forces and the National Police, in the context of anti-government protests. of recent days in various parts of the country, in which 20 people have died so far.

Dubbed the “March for Peace” and called by civil organisations, participants demanded an end to the violence and thanked law enforcement for their work to maintain security in the country.

“National Police, pride of Peru”, “Never again terrorism” and “Peru, I love you, that’s why I defend you” were some of the cries of citizens, who carried white balloons as a symbol of peace. The participants gathered in the center of Lima and ended up in San Martín Square, where in recent days demonstrators from various parts of Peru have tried to invade and ask for the closure of Congress and the holding of early elections, as well as the convening of a Constituent Assembly.

Peru has been experiencing days of social and political tension since December 7, the day of former President Pedro Castillo’s failed self-coup, when Congress dismissed him and, shortly afterwards, he was arrested. As a result, the Peruvian court decreed 18 months of preventive detention for the former ruler.

Vice President Dina Boluarte was immediately sworn in as head of state, and three days later demonstrations, protests and riots erupted across much of the country, in which, so far, 20 people have died and more than 200 police officers have been injured.

Pedro Castillo will serve 18 months in preventive detention in the Barbadillo prison, located in the same police headquarters where former president Alberto Fujimori is serving a 25-year sentence for crimes against humanity, the National Penitentiary Institute announced on Friday (16). INPE).

The agency said in a statement that the decision to keep Castillo in the same place where he had been temporarily held since December 7 was taken “for security reasons, to protect his personal physical integrity, due to his status as a former president of the Republic.”

In addition, he detailed that INPE’s Technical Classification Board, made up of a psychologist, a lawyer and a social worker, determined, in the first place, that the former ruler be framed “in the ordinary regime” of prison.

“The National Penitentiary Institute guarantees the safety and physical integrity of people deprived of their liberty in penitentiary establishments nationwide,” he added.

Judge Juan Carlos Checkley, of the Supreme Court of Preparatory Investigation of Peru, decreed on Thursday (15) 18 months of preventive detention for the former president, while he is investigated for the crimes of rebellion and conspiracy for the failed self-coup of 7 from December.

In this way, the judge accepted the request made by the Public Prosecution Service, which had considered that “there is a procedural period of flight” in which the fact that, minutes before his dismissal, he tried to go to the Mexican embassy had a specific weight. in Lima to seek asylum.

Castillo will be investigated as the alleged co-author of the crimes of rebellion and conspiracy, as well as the alleged author of the crimes of abuse of authority and serious disturbance of public peace. The investigation was described as “complex” by the Public Ministry and will last eight months.

Government raises to 20 the death toll in protests in Peru

Also on Friday (16), the Peruvian Ministry of Health confirmed that until that moment 20 people had died and 63 remained hospitalized after the protests that took place in various parts of the country calling for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and the closure of Congress, among other demands.

The Peruvian Health Department detailed on Twitter that, of the total deaths, eight happened in the department of Ayacucho, six in Apurímac, three in La Libertad, one in Cusco, another in Junín and another in Arequipa.

As for those hospitalized, 26 of them are in Ayacucho, where on Thursday protesters tried to take over the airport, which led the military to open fire on them, as can be seen in several videos published on social networks.