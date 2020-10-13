NUsually the Spanish Air Force planes thunder down the Castellana Boulevard in Madrid, and more than 3000 soldiers of all branches parade past King Felipe before the parachutists land. Because of the corona pandemic, the big parade on the Spanish national holiday was canceled for the first time on Monday. One was content with a modest ceremony with a few hundred soldiers. The small celebration in the Plaza de la Armería, the arms square in front of the Royal Palace in Madrid, shielded from the public, had none of the military pomp of recent years. It was more reminiscent of the ceremony in June than the country remembered its corona deaths.

The royal family, politicians and soldiers wore masks and carefully kept a safe distance. The traditional reception afterwards in the royal palace was omitted, as were the traditional festivals across the country. Only the right-wing populist Vox party had called for a car parade. While the state of alarm was in effect in most of the Madrid region, vehicles decorated with the Spanish national flag were jammed on Castellana Boulevard.

With the slogan “The effort that unites us”, the royal family and government wanted to pay tribute to the Spaniards who are on the front lines fighting the virus. But the politicians are a long way from the unity that has been evoked. However, the ceremony provided the opportunity for brief discussions between political opponents – for example between Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and the conservative Madrid regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Fifth motion of censure in the history of democracy

Against the will of the PP politician, Sánchez issued a state of alarm on Friday in the capital region, which is affected by the pandemic like no other European metropolis. On Sunday Ayuso criticized the left-wing government as “authoritarian” and accused the ministers of incessantly “lying”. Vox chairman Santiago Abascal, who was also invited, makes similar accusations. It was announced on Monday that the Spanish parliament would vote on the fifth motion of censure in the history of Spanish democracy on October 21. Abascal’s party accuses the government of disastrous crisis management during the pandemic.





For the first time, the left-wing alternative Unidas Podemos Party (UP) also took part in the ceremony for the national holiday. King Felipe saluted the UP chairman Pablo Iglesias, who has been deputy head of government in the new left-wing coalition since January. Iglesias and his party make no secret of how little they think of the monarchy and would prefer a republic in Spain. In the courtyard of the Royal Palace, Pablo Iglesias was also seen talking to the President of the Supreme Court, Carlos Lesmes, who will soon have to decide on an indictment against the Deputy Prime Minister.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier addressed the king with very personal words on Monday. Steinmeier, who had visited Italy, which was also badly hit in September, assured Felipe of Germany’s solidarity in a handwritten letter. “The feeling of powerlessness of being left alone in the crisis must not be repeated. Together, only together can we overcome this crisis. Germany stands firmly by Spain’s side. The suffering of Spain is close to us. Spain’s future is important to us, ”wrote the Federal President.