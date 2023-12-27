The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, and the Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, arrived this Wednesday, December 27, in the Mexican capital to address the crisis due to the migratory surge on the binational border, together with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. During the first 11 months of 2023 alone, Mexico detected 680,000 migrants moving through its territory.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) and a delegation of US officials led by Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, accompanied by Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, White House National Security Advisor , have scheduled a meeting at the National Palace in Mexico City “to discuss bilateral cooperation in matters of human mobility, regular management of migratory flows and expansion of legal avenues for migration,” detailed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE). of that country.

“Our countries maintain a permanent and respectful dialogue for the benefit of their people,” stated the Foreign Ministry.

President López Obrador has repeatedly said that he is willing to collaborate with the United States to find a solution to the migration crisis, but he wants to see progress in the United States' relations with Cuba and Venezuela, two of the main sources of migrants.

In addition, AMLO has asked the US for more aid for the development of the region.

“We have always talked about addressing the causes (of migration). The ideal is to help poor countries,” the Mexican president told the press before the meeting, as quoted by AP.







The visit by US officials comes amid pressure from the Republican Party, which is demanding that Joe Biden's Administration take strong measures against migration as a condition of providing votes in Congress for one of its key priorities: continue supporting Ukraine economically and militarily.

“Secretary Blinken will discuss unprecedented irregular migration in the Western Hemisphere and identify ways Mexico and the United States will address border security challenges, including actions to allow the reopening of key ports of entry across our shared border,” he reported. his office.

For his part, López Obrador confirmed days ago that US officials want Mexico to adopt more severe “containment” measures to block the passage of migrants on its southern border with Guatemala, or to make it more difficult to move through the territory by train. trucks or buses.

Along these lines, AMLO confirmed that his country will help find a solution “as we always do.”

The hard facts about migration

According to data from the Mexican authorities, the country detected 680,000 migrants moving through its territory in the first 11 months of 2023.

During December 2023, both Mexico and the United States recorded daily arrests of up to 10,000 migrants on the southwest border with the United States.

In that sense, the United States presented enormous problems in processing thousands of migrants at the border and housing them, a problem that has led to the closure of several border crossings, so that its immigration and security agents can focus on hotter spots.

Another non-rail border crossing remained closed in Lukeville, Arizona, and operations were partially suspended in San Diego and Nogales, Arizona.

Meanwhile, Mexico assigned more than 32,000 military troops and National Guard officers (about 11% of its total forces) to enforce immigration laws, and the National Guard now detains many more migrants than criminals, it reported. AP.

On Christmas Eve, a migrant caravan with almost 10,000 people left and it is one of the largest of the year. “We are looking for something better for our children and our families,” Rosa, from El Salvador, said as she walked, when consulted by Reuters.

Migrants walk in a caravan in an attempt to reach the border with the United States, in Huixtla, Mexico, December 26, 2023. REUTERS – JOSE TORRES

Speaking to AFP, María Alicia Ulloa, a Honduran who is part of the caravan, said US and Mexican officials should find ways to help the migrants. “They have to support us because the situation is also critical in our countries,” she said, expressing fears that tougher immigration measures between the United States and Mexico would mean returning to her country.

According to the United Nations, migrants and asylum seekers transit through Mexico to the United States to escape the violence experienced by some countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, while the economic difficulties and negative impacts of climate change also They are points of conflict.







For Andrew Rudman, director of the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington, most immigrants seek to reach the United States “because they make the rational decision that life for them will be better in the United States.”

Recent months have also seen an increase in migrants heading to Mexico from Haiti, a country suffering from the effects of gang violence and political problems.

With EFE, Reuters, AFP and AP