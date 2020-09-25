Amid tensions with China in East Ladakh, the Indian Air Force is fully prepared to deal with every situation. While it is suspected that both China and Pakistan may come together against India, the Indian Air Force on Friday said it is ready to conduct operations simultaneously on both fronts. The Air Force has said that the forward airbase from where Pakistan is about 50 km and the strategic Daulat Beg Oldi is about 80 km, where fighter aircraft, transport aircraft and helicopters are flying both night and day.

On Friday, the Indian Air Force flew C-130J Super Hercules planes at the Forward Air Base near the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and China border. An Air Force official has said that the Indian Air Force is fully trained and ready to perform day and night operations on both fronts. Transport aircraft are constantly flying with troops, rations and ammunition at bases near the airbase and on the Line of Actual Control in DBO and other areas of eastern Ladakh.

#WATCH: Indian Air Force operates C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at a forward air base near Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and China border. Note: All visuals cleared by competent authority on ground pic.twitter.com/sr5gitmrqo – ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

When asked about the possibility of danger from Pakistan and Skardu airbase, the flight lieutenant rank pilot said that due to the modern platforms, the Air Force is fully trained and we are ready to operate on both fronts.

Explain that there is a situation of deadlock with China in eastern Ladakh. Let us tell you that a Chinese refueller had landed in Skardu in Gilgit Baltistan region in June. Since this airbase is under the control of Pakistan, it is feared that China and Pakistan may come together against India.