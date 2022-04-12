The official said the group is in the Sea of ​​Japan, to conduct exercises with Japanese forces to reassure allies and partners in the region, according to Reuters.

The move comes at a time when US officials are increasingly concerned that North Korea will conduct an underground nuclear test in the coming days.

This is the first time since 2017, that an aircraft carrier group has been sent to the waters between South Korea and Japan; That year, the US aircraft carriers Ronald Reagan, Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz and their multi-ship attack groups were sent in a show of force over North Korea’s missile and nuclear weapons tests.

The South Korean news agency “Yonhap” quoted unnamed informed sources as saying that the aircraft carrier “Abraham Lincoln” will operate in the region for a period of 3-5 days.

Regarding South Korean media reports published on Monday, a spokesman for the US forces stationed in South Korea said they would not comment on planned or ongoing exercises.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said it was aware that the aircraft carrier was in international waters, but declined to comment on the reports because it is a US military asset.

North Korea has previously criticized the US military exercises as a war rehearsal, and said they exacerbate tensions.