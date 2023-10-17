Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adraee said on the “X” platform, “Twitter”, previously: “Urgent message to the Lebanese state: We remain in a state of maximum alert and readiness in the northern region.”
He continued: “If Hezbollah makes a mistake, we will respond with very strong force. The state of Lebanon must ask itself if it wants to risk Lebanon for the sake of ISIS terrorists in Gaza,” referring to the Hamas movement.
Tension on the border
- Since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, intermittent skirmishes have taken place on the Israeli-Lebanese border, leading to the deaths of 10 people on the Lebanese side, and two people on the Israeli side.
- The Israeli army announced at dawn on Tuesday that it had bombed Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.
- He also later announced that he had killed 4 people who tried to infiltrate from Lebanon.
- A Sky News Arabia correspondent confirmed that an anti-tank missile was fired from Lebanon at the Metula area on the northern border of Israel.
- Israel began evacuating thousands of residents from its border areas with Lebanon in the wake of these border skirmishes.
- The international community fears that Lebanese Hezbollah will join the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
