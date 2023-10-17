Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adraee said on the “X” platform, “Twitter”, previously: “Urgent message to the Lebanese state: We remain in a state of maximum alert and readiness in the northern region.”

He continued: “If Hezbollah makes a mistake, we will respond with very strong force. The state of Lebanon must ask itself if it wants to risk Lebanon for the sake of ISIS terrorists in Gaza,” referring to the Hamas movement.

Tension on the border