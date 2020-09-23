Amid deepening tensions with India and the US, Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that he has no intention of fighting “cold war or hot war” with any country. Targeting the US and its foreign policies, the Chinese President also said in the United Nations General Assembly that the world should not be caught in the fight for civilizations. He claimed that China would continue to settle the disputes peacefully further.The Chinese President said in his statement at the United Nations General Assembly amid tensions with the US and India that we have no intention of fighting cold war or hot war with any country. We will continue to resolve differences with other countries through dialogue and discussion. He said, ‘We will not work only for our development or only for our benefit’.Targeting the US and its foreign policy, the Chinese President said that the world should not be caught in the battle of civilizations. Xi’s remarks came after US President Donald Trump demanded China’s accountability for the corona virus epidemic. Xi Chinfing said in his address to the United Nations, ‘big countries should do the same thing as big countries.’

The corona virus emerged in China earlier this year and spread throughout the world, killing about 1 million people so far. He further said that there is bound to be differences between countries, but they should resolve it through dialogue. He said that China is the largest developing country in the world which is peaceful, open, cooperative and committed to common development. We will never seek the expansiveness of influence.



Jinping counterattacks on allegations of spreading corona infection

During his address, Jinping also retaliated to US President Donald Trump’s allegations about the corona virus infection. He said that the politicization of the Corona virus issue or any attempt to taint a country should be rejected. We are currently battling the corona virus. This virus has destroyed the whole world.



In the third phase, our corona vaccine will be given to all countries

Jinping said that the corona virus vaccine developed by China is in the third phase of the human trial. When its development is complete and they will be available for use. He declared that China would share its vaccine with all the countries of the world. He also said that the vaccine would be given to other developing countries on a priority basis.