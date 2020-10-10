In the midst of the Indo-China tension on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, the Vice Chief of the Indian Army insisted on indigenization of essential goods in the High Altitude. He also mentioned the need for indigenous clothing in clothing and equipment required in high altitude. Army Vice Chief Lt Gen SK Saini said that there is a need to be self-sufficient in the Special Clothing and Mountaineering Equipment.Deputy Chief of the Army Lt. Gen. SK Saini said on Saturday that drones or unmanned aircraft (UAVs) are far more serious than other challenges due to their destructive capability. In a webinar from the Center for Joint Warfare Studies, Lt. Gen. Saini said, “Given their (drone’s) low cost, multi-utility and availability, there is no doubt that the risk will increase manifold in the coming years.” He said that the third dimension of threats like drones could be unprecedented in the near future and the army needs to plan in advance. “Under the anti-drone solution, both ‘hard kill and soft kill’ measures, including ‘swarm’ technology, are the demands of the times,” Saini said.

He said that a large number of our soldiers are stationed in the Super High Altitude Area where the temperature reaches minus 50 as well. However we are still importing Cold Weather Clothing Weather Equipment as there is a lack of right indigenous options. We have to try together to make it self-sufficient. Significantly, Army troops have been stationed in Siachen Glacier for decades at an altitude of 20 thousand feet. In eastern Ladakh also, amidst tension, the army is now deployed in many places where earlier deployment did not happen. For the first time in High Altitude, there is preparation for deployment for the entire winter because at present, the deadlock is not seen by the India-China talks. For the winter deployment, the army has procured a large number of special clothing and has arranged for the soldiers to stay.

Army Vice Chief said that preparing indigenous options for defense institutions, security of important institutions, IDs and drones is also among the priorities. He said that indigenous options for the security of defense institutions have been working for the last few years as these can be high profile targets. The Army Vice Chief said that the industry is working towards creating an indigenous alternative but there is a lack of innovation and integration.

The Deputy Army Chief said that the threat of ‘IED’ is still going to remain as it remains the choice of terrorists and anti-national elements. He said that technology innovation is important to tackle the threat of IED. Saini said, “Robotics, artificial intelligence and big data analysis can provide a possible answer.” The security of defense bases and other important installations in the country is another major area where the army has been paying attention in the last few years as these can be easy targets. (With language inputs)