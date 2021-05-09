The total number of coronavirus cases rose by more than 400,000 for the fourth consecutive day today, Sunday, even as many states imposed strict general isolation measures to limit the spread of the virus.

The Indian Ministry of Health recorded 4,092 deaths during the past twenty-four hours, which brought the total deaths to 242,362. The number of injuries increased by 403,738, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 22.3 million.