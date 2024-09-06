The S&P 500 is set for its worst week since March 2023, as investors weigh a weaker-than-expected August jobs report and dump technology stocks.

The Labor Department data showed that the US economy added 142,000 jobs in the non-agricultural sectors during last August, less than the expectations of 164,000 jobs.

The data also revised down the number of jobs recorded in July to 89,000.

The Labor Department data also revealed that the private non-farm sector added 118,000 jobs, less than the expectations of 139,000 jobs.

The data recorded in July was also downwardly revised to 74,000 jobs.

Stock movements

The US Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell by 1.62 percent, reaching 5,414.32 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index also fell by 2.48 percent, reaching 1,670,096 points.

The Dow Jones index lost about 377.50 points, or 0.93 percent, to reach 40,378.25 points.