A rehearsal of the president-elect’s acts of possession was interrupted after a fire broke out in the vicinity of the Capitol. The false alarm staged the tensions that prevail around the security of the atypical ceremony. Biden, for his part, launched a new message to the unit, in the framework of Martin Luther King Day.

America is going through some strange days. The country, still shocked by the assault on the Capitol on January 6, is preparing for an atypical presidential succession, marked by restrictions by Covid-19 and extreme security measures.

These are surely not the circumstances that Joe Biden envisioned for his inauguration as the 46th president of the United States. An act without an audience, with armored Washington DC and without the presence of outgoing President Donald Trump.

In this context, preparations are advancing, not without escaping tensions. This Monday, January 18, a rehearsal of the ceremony was interrupted after a fire was detected in the vicinity of the Capitol. The building was evacuated “as a precaution due to a security threat,” detailed the Police of the iconic government complex.

Members of the military gang evacuate the west wing of the United States Capitol during a rehearsal for the presidential inauguration in Washington DC, Monday, January 18, 2021. © Carolyn Kaster / AP

Finally it was a false alarm. The flames started in a homeless camp shortly before 10:15 am, caused by a portable heater with a flammable gas tank owned by a local resident. The fire spread rapidly and reached the woman’s belongings, resulting in minor injuries, according to the Fire Department spokesman Vito Maggiolo.

The rehearsal for the opening ceremony resumed about an hour after the fact, without major inconvenience. But the swift decision to shut down the Capitol in the face of a potential threat was an example of the fear that exists in the face of the inauguration of Joe Biden.

For several days, Washington DC has lived under fortified security, with an important deployment of thousands of members of the National Guard and the layout of a security perimeter that encompasses emblematic areas of the capital, including the White House, the Capitol and the National Mall.

For fear of insider threats, the FBI investigates National Guard officers arriving in Washington

The concern reaches such a point that United States Defense officials expressed concern about an eventual internal attack or any other threat that may come from the same security officials during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

For this reason, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has ordered an investigation of the 25,000 members of the National Guard who arrived in Washington DC for the event, a figure at least two and a half times higher than that of previous inaugurations.

A sign with information for pedestrians is seen as members of the National Guard secure the area near the Capitol, in Washington DC, on January 16, 2021. © Eduardo Munoz / Reuters

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told AP on Sunday that there is awareness among officials of the potential threat and that he has warned commanders to detect any problems within their ranks. However, he clarified that, for now, no evidence of threats or other problems has been observed.

“We are continually going through the process, and we vet second and third every single person assigned to this operation,” McCarthy explained.

In a situation like the current one, the FBI investigation would involve passing the names of the agents through databases and watch lists to detect any alarming situation. According to various officials, this process began when the first troops began to be deployed in the capital and will be complete before the acts of Wednesday, January 20.

The fears have been exacerbated after the assault on the Capitol, an event for which a pair of current active duty members of the Army or National Guard were arrested.

“The question is, is it all of them? There’s others? We have to be aware of this and we have to put in place all the mechanisms to thoroughly examine these men and women who would support any operation like this, “McCarthy justified.

For his part, General Daniel R. Hokanson, head of the National Guard Office, assured that there are mechanisms to identify potential threats. “If there is any indication that any of our soldiers or airmen are expressing extremist views, they surrender to the forces of order or deal with the chain of command immediately,” he remarked.

Biden calls for unity on Martin Luther King Jr.Day.

In a respite from the hectic days leading up to his inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden issued a new call for unity as part of the Martin Luther King Jr.Day commemoration.

On this holiday in the country, the next president moved from his home in Delaware to Philadelphia to collaborate with Philabundance, an organization that distributes food to people in need, a gesture with which he sought to symbolize the need for unity in the country.

“Service is a great way to begin to heal, unite and rebuild this country we love,” Biden said in a video message.

Tweet Biden MLK Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s words remind us that darkness cannot drive out darkness and hate cannot drive out hate – only light and love can. As we seek to overcome this season of darkness in America, let us choose love and light and begin to heal – together. #MLKDay – Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 18, 2021

For her part, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also collaborated with a Washington DC food bank and minimized security threats ahead of the inauguration. The first woman to hold the position (as well as the first Afro-descendant and of Asian origin) said she was “very anxious to be sworn in” and promised that “I will walk there, until that moment, with pride, with my head up and my shoulders towards behind”.

This Monday, January 18, Harris also formalized her resignation from her seat as senator for California in order to assume the vice presidency of the country, a position that will also lead her to preside over the Senate. His replacement in the Upper House will be California Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

On the other hand, the organizers of the inaugural act of the Biden presidency added the legendary country music singer Garth Brooks to the musical line-up for the ceremony, which already includes Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez. Brooks emphasized that this “is not a political statement, it is a statement of unity.”

With AP and AFP