While the Bonaerense policemen’s claim for better wages and working conditions continues, the governor of the Province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, appeared in Escobar’s party where he presented patrols and charged hard against the opposition.

At a time when rumors about a new protest by the troops for next February 11 are growing, the president did not refer to the issue in the event in which the Bonarense Minister of Security, Sergio Berni, also participated.

“We assumed this management after another neoliberal nightmare that Argentina experienced and we assumed it to transform the Province of Buenos Aires from the roots and to talk about the roots there is no better place than the Escobar district,” Kicillof began during the presentation of 35 mobiles police officers within the framework of the Comprehensive Provincial Security Plan together with the local mayor Ariel Sujarchuk.

“I see the patrol cars and when Ariel tells me that during the previous 4 years she lost police officers and that when we took office in the district there were 20 patrol cars left, I wonder what would have happened if instead of paying for advertising on social networks and filling posters with what theoretically they were doing, they put the patrol cars, the salaries for the police and they were dedicated to the serious and real things instead of working in virtuality, propaganda and verse“, launched the president.

And he continued to charge against the management of Cambiemos: “Outrageous and not because he wants to campaign or talk about the past but because one observes in the polls and it seems that a government that abandoned our police is the one that did the most in terms of security.”

Presentation of 35 police mobiles within the framework of the Comprehensive Provincial Security Plan.

“How can advertising and marketing sometimes disturb the vision of real events. I come from a movement that has not been told that you have to do marketing and advertising, but that the only truth is reality,” he concluded.

He also showed his repudiation with the media by saying that “when it was our turn to be opposition, They hardly let me speak even on TV channels before the ruling party and today the opposition “.

“Today we have that those who are our opposition come to us to speak that the vaccines do not work but that later there are few, that it is necessary to dedicate itself to the classes after having faced with the public school”, launched.

And he asked the opposition “do self-criticism before giving lectures on education, employment, production, safety and health after leaving scorched earth “.

“We are going to transform the Province. We will come out of the pandemic and continue walking,” he concluded.

In all his speech, Kicillof made no mention of the scandal that occurred this Wednesday before an act in La Matanza. They announced the delivery of patrol cars with Mayor Fernando Espinoza, when the Police delayed for “resistance to authority” a protester whose son was murdered in González Catán.

The governor also did not refer this Thursday to the proposal of some sectors of the Buenos Aires Police for improvements. Several days ago, from the Facebook page and through WhatsApp groups, they made a call for a protest for February 11.

It is the same informal organization (called “Police Reclaiming”) that in September 2020 promoted a protest that spread throughout almost the entire Conurbano and that was on the brink of sedition, with armed men – without formal leadership – making batucadas in front of the Olivos presidential residence.