RBC-Ukraine: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny and his employees were wiretapped

Listening devices were found in the office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny, RBC-Ukraine reports this, citing a source in military circles.

A wiretap was found today in the office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny. The detected devices for reading information are made of elements of an unknown type, which does not allow identifying the installer RBC Ukraine

It is also noted that listening devices were found not only on the commander-in-chief, but also on his employees.

The SBU confirmed the discovery of wiretapping and opened criminal proceedings

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Telegram-channel confirmed the discovery of wiretapping on Zaluzhny. They clarified that the device was not found in the commander-in-chief’s office, but in one of the rooms, which in the future could be used by him for work.

The department noted that upon discovery of the device, criminal proceedings were opened under the article “Illegal acquisition, sale or use of special technical means of obtaining information.”

According to preliminary data, the detected device was inoperative. No means of storing information or means of remote transmission of audio recordings were found. This technical device will be submitted for examination See also France declares concern for the safety of Ukraine's president SBU

The wiretap was found amid reports of a conflict between Zaluzhny and Zelensky

Reports of a conflict between Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and the military leadership began to appear in November, after Zaluzhny said in an interview with The Economist that the Ukrainian army would not be able to achieve a breakthrough. According to him, “by all estimates,” Ukrainian troops should have “reached Crimea, fought in Crimea, and returned from Crimea” within four months.

The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces noted that Ukrainian military personnel are stuck in minefields, and Western equipment is being shot at by Russian artillery. He believes that only a sharp technological leap can save the situation.

After this, information appeared in the Western media that Zelensky and Zaluzhny could turn out to be political rivals, and disagreements between them have been growing recently. In this regard, in particular, there is talk that Zelensky may try to dismiss Zaluzhny from the post of commander in chief.

On December 14, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that a severe conflict was taking place between Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky and the military.

Meetings of the headquarters of the commander-in-chief in Ukraine are “heated”

Meetings of the headquarters of the commander-in-chief in Ukraine are “heated”, but statements about a conflict between the military and political leadership of the republic are absolutely groundless, said Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Alexei Danilov.

At each meeting of the rate there are discussions and reports. And, of course, sometimes it is very, very hot there, if not to say that at every meeting. Keep in mind that if there is no quality discussion, then there are no positive decisions on this or that issue Alexey Danilov Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Danilov emphasized that the presence of controversial issues and the lack of solutions in a number of areas does not mean that a split exists.

The Rada called on the Minister of Defense to fire Zaluzhny

Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezuglaya, who has repeatedly criticized Zaluzhny, called on the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustam Umerov to dismiss the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

She showed a photograph of Umerov with Zaluzhny and the commander of the ground forces, Alexander Syrsky, which had previously been published on the page of the head of the defense department, noting that this looks like an attempt at wishful thinking.

Bezuglaya stressed that in Ukraine it is necessary to reformat the front and the responsibility of generals for mistakes, analysis of actions and an honest position of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding control over the troops, as well as reforms “not for show.”

Rustem Umerov – your submission to the President about the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is enough. You know that vision 2024, there is still no plan! Don't cover for them, show leadership! Show, don't be silent, encourage! I believe in you. Time is short Maryana Bezuglaya Verkhovna Rada deputy

In turn, Umerov said that the issue of Zaluzhny’s resignation or other personnel changes in the military command is not at the moment.

I know he is being promoted both externally and internally. I always joke about this issue with Valery Fedorovich, I say: “Who is firing you this time?” Rustem Umerov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Earlier it became known that the United States and Kyiv discussed differences between Zelensky and the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a series of meetings last month. U.S. officials have raised questions about the deteriorating relationship between the Ukrainian leader and the military leadership in light of how it could affect the course of the conflict.