The Sri Lankan president asked the opposition to form a government that brings together all the representative parties to face the economic crisis and the protests in the country. His request was rejected and led to numerous demonstrations, despite the state of emergency. This comes a day after his massive cabinet resignation.

This Monday, April 4, the president of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, proposed to the opposition to form a Government of national unity. This, to face the worst economic crisis that the island nation has experienced since it became independent from the United Kingdom in 1948.

In an attempt to overcome the crisis, the president made a call “to all the political parties with representation” so that they agree to become part of a unity government accepting Ministries, in order to “find solutions to the national crisis,” according to Rajapaksa himself said.

It is “time to work together for the good of all citizens and future generations,” added the head of state.

This offer comes a day after the group resignation of all the ministers of the Rajapaksa government. It also comes at a time when Sri Lanka is facing an inflationary spiral and fuel and food shortages.

The opposition rejected Rajapaksa’s request

The opposition refused to accept Rajapaksa’s request. On his Twitter account, former minister Mano Ganesan stated that the “leaders of the SJB (Samagi Jana Balawegaya) and their allies TPA (Tamil Progressive Alliance) and SLMC (Sri Lanka Muslim Congress) have decided not to participate in any of the government mechanisms of all the parties”.

For his part, the leader of the opposition and leader of the SJB, Sajith Premadasa, explained that in order to form “a new Sri Lanka” one must start by creating “stronger institutions”. For Premadesa, “a change in leadership” is not enough, since an interim government “is nothing more than internal political games,” he said.

The rejection of the opposition led the president to form a temporary cabinet with some members of his party “to maintain the affairs of Parliament and other functions of the country in a legitimate and stable manner until a full cabinet is appointed,” the presidential office reported.

This new appointment includes the reinstatement of three ministers, including the head of Foreign Affairs. The president also put the former Minister of Justice, Ali Sabry, in charge of the Finance portfolio, which was previously led by his brother, Basil Rajapaksa.

Demonstrations around the country, despite the curfew

This Monday, the island nation experienced numerous protests in various cities of the country. The Sri Lankan newspaper ‘Daily Mirror’ reported protests in the capital, Colombo, as well as in the central city of Kandy and in Chilaw, to the northwest. The demonstrators demand the resignation of Rajapaksa and his followers.

Colombo (Sri Lanka), 04/04/2022.- People protest calling for the resignation of the president due to the alleged inability to deal with the economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on April 4, 2022. The country has declared state of public emergency amid growing protests. Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in decades due to a lack of foreign exchange, which has caused severe shortages of food, fuel, medicine and imported goods. © Chamila Karunarathne /EFE/EPA

For its part, the newspaper ‘The Morning’ reported a demonstration in the southern town of Tangalle. Police used tear gas to disperse her.

Last Friday, the Government, in order to avoid violent demonstrations in Sri Lanka, declared a state of emergency.

Resignation of the Governor of the Central Bank and of the Cabinet Ministers

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Ajith Nivard, resigned on Monday “in the context of the resignation of all Cabinet ministers.” The announcement was made through his Twitter account.

The 26 ministers of the government of this country resigned en masse last Sunday. According to the government’s cabinet spokesman, Keheliya Rambukwella, the politicians “signed a letter of collective resignation and presented it to the prime minister to allow both the president and the prime minister to decide” on the future direction of the executive.

The resignation of the deputies occurs in the midst of an escalation of tension due to the wave of protests derived from the worst economic crisis that the island nation is going through in 74 years.

The economic crisis in Sri Lanka

The shortage of essential products, power cuts of up to 13 hours and the depreciation of more than 60 percent of the Sri Lankan rupee in just three days explain the bad moment that the island nation is going through.

In effect, Sri Lanka was forced to ask its neighbor for help. India recently approved a US$1 billion line of credit and extended a credit line for fuel and petroleum products. It also looks to China and the International Monetary Fund for help.

The Covid-19 pandemic has something to do with this crisis. In 2020, the country recorded a negative GDP growth of 3.6% due to the lack of tourists and the restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the virus. The International Monetary Fund forecasts that public debt will have risen to 119% of GDP in 2021 from 94% in 2019.

with EFE