In his speech at the general debate of the United Nations General Assembly, this Tuesday (19) in New York, the dictator of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, resorted to the usual speech against the economic blockade of the island and called for a reform of the system international finance.

While governing a regime that has plunged its population into uncontrolled inflation, shortages of medicines and other basic necessities, and repression, Díaz-Canel began his speech with the claim that he represented the voice of “the exploited and vilified, as said by Che Guevara in this same room almost 60 years ago.”

He then spoke about the Group of 77 and China, an organization that brings together 134 developing countries and which has just concluded its most recent summit in Havana, with the participation of the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“Diverse people with common problems. We have just confirmed this in Havana, which had the honor of hosting the summit of leaders and other senior representatives of the Group of 77 and China, the most representative, broad and diverse grouping of nations that exists in the multilateral sphere”, stated the dictator.

“The countries represented in the G77 and China, where 80% of the world’s population lives, not only have the challenge of development, but also the responsibility to modify the structures that marginalize us from global progress and transform many southern peoples into laboratories of forms renewed domination. A new and fairer global contract is urgently needed,” said Díaz-Canel, who called for “a profound transformation of the current international financial architecture, because it is deeply unfair, anachronistic and dysfunctional.”

In the part where he complained about the United States’ economic blockade of Cuba, Díaz-Canel stated that he could not “go through this world forum without denouncing, once again, that for 60 years Cuba has suffered a suffocating economic blockade, designed to reduce its income. and their standard of living, suffer continuous shortages of food, medicine and other basic goods and restrict their development potential”.

However, the American embargo does not prohibit exports of medicines and food to Cuba.

Cubans who emigrated to the United States held protests in New York against Díaz-Canel’s participation in the UN General Assembly. According to Diário de Cuba, protesters who marched to the United Nations headquarters carried posters and banners with messages such as “Díaz-Canel assassin”, “No more political prisoners in Cuba”, “In Cuba, if you protest, you go to chain” and “SOS, Cuba”.