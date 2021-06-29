By Ricardo Brito and Anthony Boadle

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Chamber of Deputies took another step this Tuesday in advancing the bill that changes the rules for the demarcation of indigenous lands, amid protests in recent days opposition deputies and indigenous representatives.

After two postponements, the CCJ began voting on Tuesday on the highlights of the opposition who are trying to change the opinion of Deputy Arthur Oliveira Maia (DEM-BA) which was approved by the committee last week.

Three highlights have already been rejected, but deputies were still analyzing gold. After this stage of voting, the proposal will proceed for consideration in the plenary of the Chamber.

The bill has caused a lot of controversy. Last week, a collegiate meeting was even canceled after police officers clashed with indigenous people who were demonstrating against the proposal in the vicinity of the Chamber.

CHANGES

Among other changes, the proposal allows commercial agriculture and mining in protected reserves in Brazil. Indigenous leaders said it was the biggest setback since their land rights were guaranteed in the 1988 Constitution.

The project is supported by a Brazilian agricultural lobby and by President Jair Bolsonaro, who has argued that indigenous communities are blocking the Amazon’s development in reserves that hold untold mineral resources.

“This is the worst moment that Brazil is going through. With this, it will not only bring social problems to the indigenous land, but to Brazil. I’m sure this will bring a big conflict for Brazil, it will bring a civil war to Brazil because I’m sure the indigenous people will not let people take their territory, their lives at any cost”, said Chief Almir Suruí, leader of the Paiter Suruí people in Rondônia and executive coordinator of Parlaíndio.

PL 490 prohibits the recognition of unoccupied indigenous lands until October 1988, favoring farmers in land disputes.

It allows the state to build roads, hydroelectric dams, and channel strategic resources into reserves and access to the police and military without consulting indigenous communities.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach