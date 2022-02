How did you feel about this matter?

The Canadian prime minister was already in a five-day quarantine for coming into close contact with a person who had the disease.| Photo: EFE/Chris Kleponis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed that he tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday (31), but that he is doing well and will continue to work remotely, “following public health standards”.

Trudeau reported the positive result on his Twitter account and urged Canadians to get vaccinated and receive a booster shot. Trudeau himself completed the vaccination schedule, including a booster dose.

Trudeau’s statement came amid protests that have brought together thousands of people in Canada since the weekend against measures taken in the country to contain the pandemic. Alleging the presence of radicals in the demonstrations, the prime minister and his family were taken from the official residence to an undisclosed location in Ottawa.

Last Thursday, the Canadian prime minister said he was starting a five-day quarantine, following the rules established by health authorities, after coming into close contact with a person who had the disease transmitted by the coronavirus.

“I feel good and I will be working from home,” said Trudeau, who also revealed that he took a quick test that came back negative before being diagnosed with Covid.