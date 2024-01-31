The French government announced this Wednesday (31) two additional devices to help farmers, for a total amount of 230 million euros (R$ 1.2 billion), and showed its determination to make the European Union ( EU) abandon negotiations with Mercosur under current conditions.

Under pressure from dozens of farmers' blockade points across French territory, and in particular on the main access roads to Paris, Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau presented the new aid package in an interview with the broadcaster South Radio.

The first, allocated 150 million euros (R$806.4 million), will be allocated to the uprooting of vineyards, which could be temporary or permanent and which will have to receive EU approval, for which France will negotiate in Brussels on within the framework of a coalition that intends to establish with Spain and Italy, explained Fesneau.

The second, with 80 million euros (R$430.1 million), will be allocated, on the one hand, to specific problems in sectors that have had specific crises, such as pests in certain wine-growing regions, and also to the payment of interest on loans from farms in 2024 .

Regarding Paris' categorical rejection of an agreement between the EU and Mercosur, the head of Agriculture said that the information he has is that negotiations between the two blocs have been suspended, as France had requested.

Fesneau acknowledged that on this issue “France is alone” among the 27 EU countries, but insisted that “if we don't get what we want”, that is, the famous mirror clauses, “there will be no agreement with Mercosur”.

The French position, recalled the minister, is based on the fact that agricultural practices for certain products in Mercosur countries do not comply with the sanitary or environmental rules imposed on farmers in France, such as the use of hormones to fatten cattle or the use of certain phytosanitary products, as well as the claim that “the climate trajectory of these countries is not good”.

The Minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire, in another radio interview Europe 1, assured that “France has enough strength in Europe” to impose its position on Mercosur: “This agreement cannot be signed as it is. And it won't be signed.”

The issue of negotiating with Mercosur is one of the topics that French President Emmanuel Macron intends to address this Thursday (1st) in a meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in Brussels, on the occasion of the extraordinary summit of the HUH.

In June 2019, after almost 20 years of negotiations, the EU and Mercosur reached an agreement in principle to establish a free trade pact, but since then France and some other countries have opposed the continuation of the approval procedure. .

This agreement generates widespread opposition among French farmers participating in the current blockades.