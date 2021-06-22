Amid pressure from Kirchnerism to nationalize the waterway, Deputies unanimously ruled on the project to create a Bicameral for Monitoring and Control of the Bidding and Operation of the canal through which 80% of Argentina’s exports pass.

The initiative presented by the senators of the Frente de Todos, María de los Angeles Sacnun and Jorge Taiana, has been approved by the Senate, where it was approved unanimously, and had been stopped in the lower house. This Tuesday, the Budget and Petitions and Regulations commissions gave him an opinion with the support of the opposition.

“We are faced with the opportunity to recover for the State and for all Argentines the essential control of the most important waterway in the country. And in this framework we need this commission, as one of the powers of the State, to have a transcendent role, “defended the legislator Fernanda Vallejos, one of the signatories of the June 20 proclamation that a group of actors linked to Kirchnerism disseminated to ask the Executive for the nationalization of the Hidrovía.

Together for Change also accompanied, although some signed in dissent and made warnings taking into account the differences of opinion that exist on this issue within the ruling party.

These differences were brought to light in April, when President Alberto Fernández decided to extend the concession to the Belgian private company that has run it for 25 years for 90 days, despite requests from Kirchner to nationalize it already at that time.

The extension now expires in July and the President, together with the Minister of Transport, Massista Alexis Guerrera, are inclined to keep it in private hands but with greater state controls.

“We see the robust powers granted to the Bicameral and it is important to clarify that they are without prejudice to those that the Enforcement Authority already has. Because in no way do we want this to end in a kind of institutional and management shipwreck, which we know is complicated at the moment“said radical deputy Dolores Martínez.

The Federal Consensus deputy, Graciela Camaño, came out at the crossroads of both the ruling party and the opposition.

“There is nothing to celebrate. Neither for those who intend to nationalize nor for those who seek to sustain privatization with better control. If we had had the political will we could have done a lot, because the structure to control was there. Now we know that two living people were filled with silver while the most important way to get the wealth of our country is absolutely corrupt and with no intention of being resolved.“, he sentenced.

The project establishes that the purpose of the commission will be the study, knowledge, follow-up, monitoring, audit and control of the bidding process of the Hidrovía, the Trunk Navigation system, “of the investments necessary for the integral development of the regions and related issues related to to transportation, integration, economic growth and productive development ”.

It may also summon officials at different levels as well as representatives of the organizations involved in the operation of the channel and make reports with concrete proposals.

The debate in committee went smoothly. Curiously, the crosses were generated as a result of the initiative expressed by Carlos Heller to applaud at 16:09 to join the celebration for the 35 years of Diego Maradona’s unforgettable goal against the English.

“It makes me sad that today, when we have already passed 90,000 deaths, they began to celebrate Maradona’s goal 35 years ago,” crossed the PRO deputy, Jorge Enriquez. “Unfortunately, Enriquez has no spirit to celebrate goals,” Heller replied, and there was a shouting that lasted several minutes.