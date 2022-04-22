Augusto Fonseca leaves the pre-campaign. One of the names quoted to assume the position is Sidônio Palmeira

The ex-president’s pre-campaign marketer Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Augusto Fonseca, was removed from office. Fonseca’s departure occurs amid internal disagreements regarding the amount charged by the marketer and the strategy adopted for the race to Palácio do Planalto.

The exchange is motivated by differences between the president of the acronym, Gleisi Hoffmann, and the coordinator of the communication area, Franklin Martins – who was Minister of the Secretariat of Communication in Lula's 2nd term.

The exchange is motivated by differences between the president of the acronym, Gleisi Hoffmannand the coordinator of the communication area, Franklin Martins – who was Minister of the Secretariat of Communication in Lula’s 2nd term.

Both disagree with the strategies adopted so far and there is still a fight over the millionaire budget to fund the electoral project to take Lula back to the Presidency of the Republic. The PT is expected to have close to R$100 million from the Electoral Fund for the former president’s campaign.

One of the points raised by Gleisi’s allies who also defended Fonseca’s departure is the price charged for the work. According to a newspaper report The globethe marketer asked for R$ 40 million, which would represent a gigantic slice of the total that could be used.

Augusto Fonseca was chosen by Lula and Martins at the end of January. He is from the MPB Strategy & Creation agency. He participated in the presidential campaigns of Aécio Neves (PSDB, in 2014) and Ciro Gomes (PDT, in 2018). His departure is a defeat for Martins.

SUBSTITUTE

One of the names quoted to take over from Fonseca is Sidônio Palmeira. He was responsible for campaigns Rui Costa and Jacques Wagner to the government of Bahia when both were elected, and for the presidential campaign of Fernando Haddad in 2018. At the time, the PT lost to the current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

This is not the first time that Palmeira’s name has been put on the negotiating table. In November of last year, the PT was already considering hiring him. The marketer is from Layout Communication and Advertising.

Read the full PT note released on Thursday (21.Apr.2022):

“The Workers’ Party informs that, for administrative and financial reasons, it was not possible to consolidate the contracting of the MPB producer to participate in this year’s electoral campaign.

“MPB was selected, among other reputable agencies, for the high quality of the proposal presented, in addition to its proven experience in successful political campaigns. However, it was not possible to reconcile the budget proposal with the planning of party resources.

“PT recognizes the quality of services provided by MPB in the creation and production of radio and TV party inserts and thanks the dedication and commitment of its leaders and professionals during this period.”