Price movements

By 20:01 GMT, gold rose in spot transactions by 0.75 percent to $2,130.32 per ounce.

Gold prices touched $2,141.79 per ounce, the highest level ever.

Ricardo Evangelista, chief analyst at Active Trades, said: “We are likely to see gold touch unprecedented levels soon with the potential cut in US interest rates, while global geopolitical uncertainty and concerns about economic activity are likely to fuel high demand for gold.”

Gold increased about $50 last week, driven by weak data on US manufacturing industries and declining price pressures.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Rafael Bostic said Monday that he still believes it would be appropriate for the central bank to agree to two interest rate cuts of a quarter of a percentage point by the end of the year.

The market's focus is on US Central Bank Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.