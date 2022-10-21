Despite her short term of service, she can earn 115,000 pounds a year for the rest of her life ($129,000), because she served as prime minister despite staying only 44 days.

What is the service allowance?

Liz Terrace is still eligible for the General Service Cost Allowance, which is:

• A contractual pension payable under a government program called “PDCA” regulated by the British government.

• It was first introduced in 1990.

• Funded by the public sector.

• Its goal is to help former prime ministers who are still active in public life.

• Up to 115,000 pounds annually.

• This amount was introduced in 1991 after the resignation of Margaret Thatcher.

• This allowance is designed for Thatcher to support her after she spent a decade in office.

• Created by Sir John Major.

• To inherit the right to it after submitting an application for it.

According to CNN, the “general fee costs” allowance was ended in 2011, and will remain frozen at this rate until at least 2023, noting that “millions have been paid since it was established by Sir John Major, who succeeded Thatcher.” .

The British Cabinet Office says on its website that the costs are compensation within the former prime minister’s office and secretarial costs for their private status in public life.

“The allowance is not paid to support private or parliamentary duties,” he added.

The money is meant to be spent on office and correspondence costs associated with any public role that past prime ministers continue to play, and is paid after proof of those expenditures is provided.

To whom is this allowance paid?

• For all former British Prime Ministers even if they continue to serve as members of Parliament.

• Everyone who has held this job in Downing Street such as Theresa May, Boris Johnson and now Liz Terrace, can request a six-figure bonus, in addition to the commons’ basic salary of £84,144.

• It is not received if the former prime minister becomes the leader of the opposition after exiting the famous black door.

• In addition to this allowance, outgoing Prime Ministers can claim a Ministerial End of Service Benefit of £18,860.

• This bonus amounts to 3 months of the Prime Minister’s salary of 75,440 pounds, which they receive in addition to the salary of a member of Parliament.

• They are also entitled to claim the pension costs of their employees at a rate of 10 percent in accordance with the “PDCA” law.

Former Labor chief Tony Blair has demanded more than £1m in costs since leaving office in 2007, according to an earlier report by the Sunday Times.

According to the Cabinet Office’s annual accounts, Tony and John have demanded the full £115,000 available for the years 2019 to 2020 and 2020 to 2021.

Demands to deprive a terrace

With the issue of the allowance raised for Trass, opposition politicians and Britain’s trade unions urged the prime minister to “reject the publicly funded annual allowance”, as Britons face a cost-of-living crisis caused by high energy prices and inflation at a 40-year high.

Keir Starmer, the leader of the British Labor Party, on Friday called for the former British Prime Minister to be deprived of her financial allocations.

Starmer told BBC radio that Truss: “She didn’t get the entitlement to claim those benefits.

Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, also called for Terrace to be stripped of those benefits.

“Most people have to work for at least 35 years to get a full pension,” he told LBC radio.

“I think working for 44 days shouldn’t give you a pension that’s many times what ordinary people get after a working life,” he adds.

The British constitutional lawyer, David Hennessy, told Sky News Arabia: “It is a legal and pensionable pension that any British prime minister who has left office receives, as it is regulated by the British government and reviewed by the prime minister who holds the position.”

He adds: “The PDCA has been set at £115,000 a year since 2011, and former leaders are also entitled to claim those allowances and there is no legal provision yet to deny the Prime Minister access to that money.”

He continued: “The confusion in the issue of Liz Terrace is because of her continuation in the position for a short period, and the issue of her waiver of the contractual pension is related to her acceptance or refusal to waive, and no one has the right to prevent her from it as long as she applies for this amount, provided she continues in public work.”