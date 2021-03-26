As American labs advance, vaccine shortages will soon become plentiful. By May or earlier, the supply of vaccines will exceed the demand. Joe Biden’s administration is now grappling with what to do with surpluses.

The president has promised enough doses by the end of May to immunize the country’s 260 million adults. By July there will be enough vaccines to cover 400 million people, 70 million more than the total population of the country.

But it happens that, of the vaccine doses administered globally, approximately three-quarters have been destined for only 10 countries and at least 30 nations have not yet injected a single person.

The vaccination campaign in the United States is progressing rapidly and in a balanced way between the different states. (EFE)

Global shortages threaten to worsen as nations and regions clamp down on vaccine exports. With the rise in infections, India, once a major vaccine distributor, is now withholding nearly all of the 2.4 million doses manufactured daily by a private company there.

That action follows the EU decision to push through emergency legislation that would curb vaccine exports for the next six weeks.

Biden officials who are inclined to cling to those surpluses point to an unmet need and growing uncertainty: Children and adolescents are not yet vaccinated, and no one is sure if or when immunity could wear off, which could require tens of millions. reinforcements.

“We want to be part of the global solution,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said this week. But he added: “There are still a number of factors that are unpredictable that we need to plan for as best we can, including variants and impact and what will be most effective, as well as what will work best with children.”

The United States government is analyzing the distribution of surplus vaccines among different countries. (DPA)

Vaccine makers and some top federal officials say decisions about what to do with the additional orders must be made soon or the uncertainty could slow production.

The manufacturing process can take up to 10 weeks and changes for a foreign market take time. Regulatory rules governing vaccine shipments present another hurdle, as does the limited shelf life of the drugs that make the vaccine.

Vials from nationwide drug companies in Michigan and Indiana are labeled for home use. If their destination is unclear, the production line must be stopped or vials destined for abroad may need to be re-labeled.

Once the doses are shipped to the states, federal regulations prohibit withdrawing them even if they are unnecessary at the national level. And vials can’t stay in storage forever: While the vaccine lasts up to a year in a frozen state, once bottled it should be used within four to six months.

The United States used different vaccines. (EFE)

For all these reasons the government is leaning towards withholding the doses it ordered and then at some point directing the excess to other nations in bilateral deals or handing it over to Covax, the WHO-backed organization that coordinates equitable distribution of the vaccine. The Biden administration has already donated $ 4 billion to that international effort.

The president has emphasized that his top priority is protecting Americans, but pressure is mounting for a shared effort. The US ordered 1 billion doses from the three federally licensed manufacturers and also from AstraZeneca, whose vaccine has yet to get a green light here.

The government recently announced that it was negotiating another 100 million doses with Johnson & Johnson. Together, the supply would be enough to vaccinate 650 million people, nearly twice the population of the US With the world’s highest death toll from Covid-19, the US has so far and fully vaccinated to 14% of its population.

Last week, the White House announced that it would share four million doses of AstraZeneca with Mexico and Canada. It’s a drip compared to the 300 million doses of AstraZeneca ordered by the federal government, enough to cover 150 million people on the two-dose regimen.

At least government officials now say much of those vaccines could be released and even give away a quota of the inoculant without bottling.

Brazil is particularly eager for help. With more than 300,000 lives lost, the country has the second highest death toll and has fully vaccinated less than 2 percent of its population.

“After we deal with the really difficult situation that we have had in our own country with more than 535,000 deaths, obviously, in the future, we will have a surplus of vaccine, and there is certainly a consideration to make that vaccine available to countries. they need it, ”Anthony S. Fauci, the government’s leading infectious disease expert, said Wednesday.

There is pressure for that as well from manufacturers, whose vaccines are coveted by other high-income countries. But that alternative would deprive federal officials of the power to decide which nations receive the excess doses, as well as the humanitarian and diplomatic credit it would get from shipping the vaccine to countries most in need.