The US$325 million offered by Biden is less than Zelensky expected; North American Congress demands results

US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday (September 21, 2023) another aid package for Ukraine. During the visit of the Ukrainian head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, to the White House, US$325 million (about R$1.6 billion at current exchange rates) was offered, including US$128 million in military assistance and US$197 million in air defense equipment.

The value, however, fell short of what Zelensky expected. The US also refused to supply the long-range ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) missiles sought by Kiev.

With a range of 300 km and the capacity to carry around 375 kg of explosives, the missiles could help Ukraine recover Crimea, a peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014. When justifying the denial, Biden said that the US is “trying to avoid World War 3”.

The fact is that Ukraine’s Western allies, including the North American country, are showing war fatigue. This is because the expected Ukrainian counteroffensive showed insignificant progress, even with investments of US$75 billion from the US alone since the beginning of the conflict, according to data from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. The amount includes humanitarian, financial and military support.

Dozens of other countries, including most members of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and the EU (European Union), also offered large aid packages to Ukraine.

Before going to the White House, Zelensky visited the Pentagon, headquarters of the US Department of Defense, where he met with the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin 3rd. He then went to the North American Congress, which is divided over war spending and demands accountability and a victory plan.