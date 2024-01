French farmers block the A9 highway during a demonstration in Nimes, Occitanie region, in southern France | Photo: EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

The French government will maintain state subsidies for agricultural diesel, according to information published this Saturday (27) by the agency Reuters. The decision was taken after two weeks of roadblocks by farmers, who complained about the measures imposed by the government that affected the sector.

In the demonstrations, farmers demand the continuation of the fuel tax exemption policy, the simplification of environmental rules and the end of bans on some insecticides. They also oppose the Mercosur free trade agreement, which they fear will bring “unfair competition from cheaper Latin American products.”

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who recently took office, said the government will stop the plan to gradually increase taxes on non-road diesel, which was scheduled to begin this year. He also promised to reduce bureaucracy and continue to veto the agreement with Mercosur.

Despite the government's retreat, farmers do not yet intend to end the protests, which have spread to several regions of France and also to other European Union countries. They claim that the government has not yet responded to all their demands and that they will maintain the mobilization.

France is a leading supporter of the EU's environmental policies, which aim to reduce carbon emissions and develop other “green” actions. However, these policies have generated resistance from various sectors of the agricultural sector, who claim that they increase production costs.