Bethlehem, the land where, according to Christian tradition, Jesus was born and an irrefutable symbol of Christmas, this December 24 seems like a ghost town. The celebrations were suspended due to the war between the Israeli Army and the Hamas group, which controls the nearby Gaza Strip. Although only around 1,000 Christians live there, among a population of two million Muslims, a large part of the town lives off tourism and the absence of visitors this year has a high economic impact.

Without lights or a Christmas tree that in previous years focused the attention of visitors in Manger Square, but above all without the public celebration of a tradition that is part of the history of the place.

Bethlehem, a Palestinian city, in the occupied West Bank and about eight kilometers south of Jerusalem, is far from its usual panorama during the holiday season.

The normally bustling place, where, according to the Bible, Jesus was born, is now a desolate city, after local authorities decided to cancel celebrations due to the war experienced by their Palestinian brothers in Gaza. An escalation of the long-standing conflict – which began more than two months ago in response to the surprise attack by Hamas against southern Israel on October 7 – but which has generated tensions and an increase in military raids and violence in the different Palestinian localities.

“This year, without a Christmas tree and without lights, there is only darkness,” described John Vinh, a Franciscan monk from Vietnam who has lived in Jerusalem for six years.

An installation depicting the Nativity, with a figure “symbolizing the baby Jesus lying in a manger among rubble,” in reference to Gaza. It is displayed in front of the Church of the Nativity, in the city of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, on December 23, 2023. © AFP/Hazem Bader

Vinh points out that he always comes to Bethlehem to celebrate Christmas, but this year it was especially impressive, as he contemplated a nativity scene, or representation of the birth of Jesus, in Manger Square, with a child wrapped in a white sheet, reminiscent of the thousands of minors killed in the fighting on the besieged coastal strip.

There, 20,424 people have died during the ongoing war, and many of them are children, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported on December 24.

Faced with the tragic panorama, the representation of traditional nativity scenes has changed in Bethlehem. Now, barbed wire surrounds the scene and the gray rubble does not reflect any of the colored lights that normally encompassed the square during this season.

A hard blow to the economy of Bethlehem

It is estimated that tourism accounts for 70% of Bethlehem's income, almost all of it during the Christmas season. Therefore, the cancellation of the festivities for this date marks a severe setback for the finances of the Palestinian town.

With many major airlines canceling flights to Israel, few foreigners are traveling to the city where Jesus was born. Local officials say more than 70 hotels in Bethlehem have been forced to close, leaving thousands of people unemployed.

Only a few gift shops opened on Christmas Eve, but there were few visitors.

“We cannot justify planting a tree and celebrating as usual, when some people (in Gaza) don't even have houses to go to,” said Ala'a Salameh, one of the owners of the Afteem falafel restaurant, which his family already owns. a few steps from the square.

This year is a message of sadness, pain and anger

Salameh remembers that Christmas Eve is usually the busiest day of the year for his business, but that is not the case this time. “Normally you can't find a single chair to sit on, we are full from morning to midnight (…) This year only one table was occupied by journalists who were taking a break from the rain,” he said.

Christian worshipers gather in the grotto beneath the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, occupied West Bank, on Christmas Eve (according to Western tradition) on December 24, 2023. © AFP/Hazem Bader

Under a banner that read “Christmas bells ring in Bethlehem calling for a ceasefire in Gaza,” some teenagers offered small inflatable Santa Claus dolls, but no one bought them. Instead of their traditional musical march through the streets of Bethlehem, the young explorers stood silently with flags. A group of local students unfurled a huge Palestinian flag while remaining silent.

“Our message every year at Christmas is one of peace and love, but this year it is a message of sadness, pain and anger at the international community, for what is happening in the Gaza Strip,” said Bethlehem Mayor Hana Haniyeh, during a speech to a crowd.

In addition to the fatalities, according to figures from the Gazan authorities, around 85% of the 2.3 million inhabitants of the blocked enclave are displaced by the ongoing conflict. A precarious situation with which the Palestinians in Bethlehem express solidarity, in the midst of a war that also affects them.

Furthermore, since the current war began, At the same time, Israeli Army raids in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem have increased. Likewise, attacks by Jewish settlers against Palestinians have increased, as recognized by the United States Government, which imposed sanctions against those involved. The surrounding areas of Belén have not been exempt from acts of violence either. Some 300 Palestinians outside Gaza have been killed by Israeli fire since October 7.

In Israel, meanwhile, they remember that around 1,200 people died and more than 240 were kidnapped in the largest Hamas attack against their territory, last October.

With AP, AFP and local media