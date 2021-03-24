Despite the March 24 holiday, the Government continues talks between different areas to contain the spread of the Manaus strain of the coronavirus. Although, as he told Clarion, This Wednesday it was agreed to limit flights from Brazil and that it is the travelers who pay the cost of the PCR that will begin to be required in Ezeiza from Argentines who return from abroad, the Casa Rosada does not rule out more measures And while defining the scope and implementation of the ads, questions arise.

The mandatory quarantine -and pays on the part of the traveler- in hotels loses strength as the days go by. At least at this stage, and beyond the fact that there was no lack of internal debate regarding the “unconstitutionality“of the measure, in Balcarce 50 they admit that in this context, in which there was still no reappearance of cases, appears “impractical” and that it would imply assuming “an unnecessary social cost”. Alberto Fernández, however, does not rule it out.

At the same time, doubts arose among governors regarding the possibility of putting it into practice. Although 70 percent of those who return from abroad reside in the City and Province of Buenos Aires, the hotel capacity to accommodate tourists is not homogeneous throughout the country, and the leaders accepted the recommendation of the Casa Rosada de step up house-to-house enforcement controls. The telephone check-up modality, the health specialists stated, has not been effective: 90 percent of the contact numbers declared in Migrations are cell phones and do not belong to landlines, so it is impossible to determine the location of the passenger.

In this sense, doubts arise about the connection between Ezeiza and the interior of the country. The sources consulted in this regard cannot confirm how it will be implemented: the traveler who arrives with a negative PCR and undergoes another test after passing Migrations, and does not live in the Capital or Greater Buenos Aires, does he have to wait for the result at the airport against the risk of eventually testing positive and spreading the virus?

Regarding the charge for the PCR test that will be performed on each traveler, it is not clear whether it will be done in advance, with the prior requirement of traveler’s insurance for those who leave the country. The intention to collect the test in situ, in Ezeiza, leaves the door open to controversy: What happens if someone refuses to pay for it or says – despite arriving from abroad – not having the money? In that case, the cost should be borne by the State, because specialists assure that it cannot be a cause of retention or delay to the passenger.

While they celebrate that since the need to make imminent decisions to contain the new strains was installed on the public agenda, the bookings of flights and tourist packages abroad fell “by 50 percent”, the Government admit that it is not only followed with concern What happens in Brazil, but throughout the region, especially the growth of cases in Uruguay and chili. A note was also made of the flights arriving from Mexico, but since the detection of the trucho tests carried out in Cancun, the magnifying glass had already been placed on those passengers.

In this context, the situation of the borders is a separate chapter. As this newspaper reported, at the summit with the governors of border provinces, the Minister of Security, Sabina Frederic, promised to reinforce it with more federal forces to avoid unauthorized traffic and “ant” crossings. The curious thing is that the leaders agreed to extend the orders for troops, but the notes came in a dropper. The option of sending armed forces to increase personnel is under analysis.

All these questions will be finalized on Thursday. The idea is that the decree (strictly speaking, it would be an Administrative Decision of the Head of Cabinet) be published in the Official Gazette during the afternoon of Thursday or at the latest on Friday.

For the moment, this text will not contemplate restrictions regarding the circulation, despite the fact that the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, announced that “if there is an increase in cases”, “time slots” could be imposed.

From the Presidency they were in charge of remarking that it would only be evaluated “later, if there is an explosion of cases as occurred in the summer.” “What we did in January (limiting nighttime activities) showed that it has a rapid effect on the reduction of infections, so we cannot say that it is in analysis today, but neither that it is ruled out,” they said.