The Hungarian President, János Áder, signed the controversial law that prohibits in the Central European country talking to minors about homosexuality in schools and the media, which has generated tensions between Hungary and the European Union (EU).

According to Áder, the law does not contain any provision that determines how a person of legal age has to live and does not hurt the right to respect for private life, determined in the Constitution.

The law, adopted on June 15, has generated harsh criticism from 15 EU countries and also from the president of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, who has assured that the rule is “a shame “.

The bill, adopted by the parliamentary majority of the ruling Fidesz party, initially focused on combating pedophilia, but the executive added at the last minute various measures related to the LGTB + community.

March in Budapest against the new law. Reuters photo

These are the key points:

.- Sand prohibits publishing in spaces to which minors have access content on homosexuality, arbitrary presentation of sexuality or sex change.

.- Teachers responsible for sex education in schools are prohibited from “propagandizing” homosexuality or sex change.

.- Sex education in schools can only be shared by organizations registered by the State.



In the capital of Hungary. Reuters photo

.- The broadcast of advertisements directed at minors that contain any arbitrary presentation of sexuality, sex change or homosexuality is prohibited.

.- A national database of sex offenders is created – penalties for sexual crimes committed against minors are toughened (to be determined) – people who have committed sex crimes against minors are excluded from certain jobs.

Criticisms of Europe

The law unleashed new tensions with the EU, who called it “shame”, while the Hungarian ultra-nationalist government spoke of “false allegations” and assured that it only intends to protect young people.

“This law clearly discriminates against people based on your sexual orientation. It goes against all the fundamental values ​​of the European Union (EU), “said European Commission President Von der Leyen of Hungary’s new rule, which has also been harshly criticized by at least 15 EU countries.

The head of the Community Executive stated in Brussels that she has commissioned the responsible commissioners to send a letter to the Hungarian authorities to express the “legal concerns” generated by this regulation.

In a statement issued in Budapest, the Hungarian Government assured that the criticisms of Von der Leyen they are a “disgrace, as they are based on false allegations.”

The new law “protects the rights of minors, guarantees the rights of parents and does not affect the sexual orientation rights of those who are over 18 years old, so it does not contain any discriminatory element, “the official note states.

In addition, the Orbán government accuses the president of the Commission of having “issued an opinionn policy biased without having carried out an independent investigation “.

Meanwhile, fifteen EU countries, including Germany, France, Italy and Spain, expressed in a joint statement your “grave concern” by the regulations and called on the Commission to use “all tools” to ensure respect for the rights of all EU citizens.

The fifteen also ensure that the law violates the right to freedom of expression under the pretext of protecting children.

Last week thousands of people protested against the law in the center of Budapest and so far more than 130,000 Hungarians they have signed a petition calling for it to be annulled.

The progressive opposition, groups for the defense of LGTBI rights and the few media not controlled by the Government qualify the law as homophobic by linking homosexuality with pedophilia.

The law tries “eradicate the existence of people from the LGTB + collective”Luca Dudits, from the board of Háttér, the largest organization for the rights of the LGTBI community in Hungary, told Efe today.

He added that this will mean that the LGTB + community “will not have no representation in the media, nor education and information programs to help deal with the harassment suffered by LGBT youth in schools “.

For those reasons, Háttér is working to bring the case to the “higher instances” while waiting for “the European Union to act urgently,” concluded Dudits.

Source: EFE and AFP

