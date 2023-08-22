This Tuesday, August 22, the Japanese Executive announced the discharge of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean. It will do so from next Thursday, August 24. Despite having the support of the scientific community and the majority of the Japanese, the fishing sector and the international community express strong criticism against the measure, which begins the process of dismantling the nuclear plant, due to its possible adverse effects on human health and marine biodiversity.

It’s official. If weather conditions are favourable, Japan will start dumping wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean starting on August 24. This was announced in the last hours by the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida after a meeting with the ministries involved in the management of the 2011 atomic disaster at the nuclear power plant.

Both the Japanese government and the company that owns the nuclear plant, Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO), have assured that the operation is “totally safe.”

“I expect the release of water to start on August 24, weather conditions permitting,” Kishida said.

The decision was also supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) last July, when it assured that the discharge of water into the sea will have an “insignificant radiological impact on people and the environment.”

A movement that is part of the plan to dismantle the nuclear power plant, after the earthquake and subsequent tsunami, in 2011, which caused irreparable damage to the Fukushima plant.

Since then, the plant has contained contaminated water: that which was used to cool the damaged reactors, that which was contaminated with the by-product melted fuel that leaked from the accident, and that which has been generated throughout its decade of inactivity with the rain seepage.

During these 12 years, this water has been stored in tanks at the plant and has been subjected to numerous treatments to try to completely eliminate its radioactivity. This now contains low levels of tritium, a radioactive component, and other residues of the same nature, but in such low concentrations that they are not harmful, according to the IAEA framework.

So far, the storage option has worked, but the tanks are reaching their capacity limits. Until the end of July, some 1.34 million tons of treated water had been stored, around 98% of the maximum capacity.

For this reason, the Government of Japan has had to consider other options such as dumping it into the sea. An option that he has defended under scientific standards and that, according to the survey carried out by the local station ‘FNN’, has the support of 56% of the country’s citizens.

“The IAEA and many other countries have said it’s safe, so I think it is. But fishermen face so many problems that the Japanese government needs to do something to convince them,” Hiroko Hashimoto, an NGO worker, told the Reuters agency.

However, 37% of the population opposes this measure, which is not at all popular among Japanese fishermen and also not among the neighboring nations with which Japan shares waters.

Protests: the response of the Japanese and neighboring countries

Despite scientific backing, the Japanese government has failed to convince the entire world of the feasibility of its plan. The nation’s fishing industry, especially local Fukushima fishermen, have rejected the initiative. The reason: they assure that it will be a new blow to their reputation and that of their products, already damaged after the 2011 nuclear disaster. Now, they fear that the new government measure will mean a drop in their sales.

“The only wish of the fishermen is to be able to return to fishing safely as before the accident,” said the Japan Fishermen’s Federation it’s a statement.

Along the same lines, hundreds of people gathered this Tuesday, August 22, in front of the Japanese Parliament to protest against the initiative.

“It violates the human rights of communities in Japan and the Pacific region and does not comply with international maritime law. More importantly, it ignores the concerns of its people, including fishermen,” said Greenpeace, an anti-nuclear and pro-environmental NGO present. at the demonstration.

A woman holds a banner during a protest against Japan’s plan to release treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, in central Seoul, South Korea, on August 22, 2023. © Reuters/im Hong-Ji

Neighboring countries have not welcomed the news with open arms either. In particular, China has been very critical of the Japanese initiative and has decided to impose restrictions on the importation of Japanese foods – shellfish, sea salt and Japanese seaweed. Hong Kong has done the same.

“This is an extremely selfish measure. China will take all necessary measures to protect the marine environment, food safety and public health,” said Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The South Korean Executive, for its part, showed a more conciliatory stance. This Tuesday he assured “he did not see any problem with the plan” according to the scientific bases, although he pointed out that he did not necessarily agree or in favor of it either.

With a greater or lesser degree of acceptance, TEPCO and the Government will launch 7,800 tons over 17 days from August 24. The company aims to release 31,200 tons of treated water by the end of March 2024, which would empty just 10 tanks at the site. In total, this process is expected to take decades.

After the first launch, tests of the sea water and marine life will be carried out to verify possible impacts. The results of the shots will be available on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Japanese Executive has promised to respond to any environmental damage or damage to people’s health.

