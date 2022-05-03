by Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, receives a visit from Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira on Tuesday, amid criticism and threats from President Jair Bolsonaro to the court. and the Brazilian electoral process.

According to the STF advisory, reported on Monday night, the meeting of the Minister of Defense with Fux was requested by Paulo Sérgio and the president of the STF accepted. Sought this Tuesday morning, the Ministry of Defense spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The meeting between Fux and Paulo Sérgio takes place days after the increase in the scale of tension between Bolsonaro and the summit of the Judiciary.

Bolsonaro raised his tone in his attacks on the STF after granting a presidential pardon to federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ). The parliamentarian was sentenced by the court to almost nine years in prison for crimes of coercion and threats against ministers of the Supreme Court itself.

The president also returned to attack the electoral process and demand that the Armed Forces be able to count the votes of the electronic voting machines in the October elections.

On Sunday morning, in Brasília, he did not speak to supporters, but he quickly attended the demonstration in favor of his government, marked by criticism of the STF and the Superior Electoral Court, and stated, in a live broadcast on his social networks, that the The act was “in defense of the Constitution, democracy and liberty”.

Shortly before meeting with the head of Defense, the president of the Supreme will receive a visit from the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and a group of senators at 3:00 pm.

The Supreme press office confirmed Fux’s meeting with Pacheco. He said that they had already arranged to meet. The theme of the meeting is an open agenda.

To Reuters, Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) said that last week the group of senators had already met with several Supreme Ministers and also with Pacheco talking about the current political moment in the country. A source close to Pacheco said that the intention is to seek to lower the temperature at this time of attacks on democracy, with one Power attacking the other. According to this source, the idea is to try to make a kind of midfield, “magistrate” this conflict.

On Wednesday, Pacheco and this group of senators should also meet with the president of the TSE, Luiz Edson Fachin.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat