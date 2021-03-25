The social network Facebook announced that unlike what happened in 2020, this year it will hold its traditional F8 developer conference, in which it usually reveals the news in services and products of its technological ecosystem. But this time, it will do so in a completely virtual format and without the presence of its co-founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

The technology company decided to bring back its annual developer event, “return F8 to its roots,” as the vice president of platform associations highlighted on Tuesday, Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, in a post on the official blog.

Therefore, the event F8 2021 will focus on a single day On June 2 – the usual thing in previous editions was for the conference to last several days – it will be open to software developers from around the world and will be broadcast over the Internet, according to the technology company.

The intention is to “recognize” the work of the Facebook Community, which in the last year “allowed the growth of companies of all sizes to adapt to a changed world and accelerate their digital transformation,” said Papamiltiadis.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, during the keynote talk at the F8 2019 developer conference. Photo: AP.

Likewise, technology analysts hope that F8 2021 will show the next news and tools that will be present in Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and the virtual reality headset Oculus.

Both Facebook and Google canceled their respective F8 and I / O developer conferences last year due to the covid-19 pandemic, and among the big tech companies, Apple was the only one that did keep theirs, albeit in virtual format.

Zuckerberg is absent between criticism and denunciations

In addition to the digital format, the other great novelty this year is the absence of the CEO of the company, Mark Zuckerberg, who was normally a central figure in these types of events, but this year will not intervene. His place in the presentation will be taken by the vice president of platform associations, Konstantinos Papamiltiadis.

The CEO of the social network was the target of harsh criticism over the past year by both politicians and activists who criticize him for not doing enough to Facebook moderate hateful content and false information on the social network.

In parallel, the company faces two demands filed against him late last year by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the attorneys general of 46 states and two US territories for alleged anti-competitive practices.

Mark Zuckerberg is the target of criticism in the United States for the lack of moderation of hateful content and misinformation on the Facebook platform. Photo: AFP.

Both complaints focus on the acquisitions by the social network of competitors Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014, operations that, paradoxically, were approved at the time by the FTC itself, the same entity that is now complaining against Facebook.

On the other side of the Atlantic, in France, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) also took legal action against Facebook before the Paris Prosecutor’s Office for the massive proliferation of hate ‘online’ and for false information.

As revealed by the organization, RSF filed a complaint on March 22 against the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg for “deceptive business practices.”