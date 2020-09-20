In the midst of the Corona epidemic, there is a fire in many forests in the west. The fire in some forest areas is the most frightening in recent decades. Deadly and rapidly spreading fires in the US west coast states have caused considerable devastation in Oregon and California. Smoke from these fires has eroded the air quality in the West. Some areas such as San Francisco and Portland are seeing record-breaking pollution levels.

When we talk about air quality, we often refer to PM 2.5. PM 2.5 are those dangerous particles which dissolve easily in the air and enter our body through breath. When you see a swath of black smoke coming out of the fire, you are actually seeing small particles that live in the air. These particles can reach deep into the lungs. The higher the PM2.5 level, the greater the impact on health. Due to PM2.5 particles there is a risk of problems ranging from cough, cold etc. to asthma and heart related diseases.

Health Tips: If you want to keep your kidney healthy then include these 5 things in the diet

Research has found that 8 percent of asthma patients have increased in the hospital due to forest fire. A recent Canadian study reported an increase in ambulance calls for heart attacks, strokes, asthma and other respiratory problems due to an increase in PM 2.5. PM2.5 particles enter the lungs and cause inflammation and oxidative stress.

Due to the PM2.5 particles dissolving in the air, they are plowed inside when breathing, due to which the average age of people starts to decrease. It also hurts our immunity system. Also it becomes difficult to fight against viruses and harmful bacteria. A Montana study found that influenza spread rapidly among people affected by wildfires during the flu season.

Health Tips: Just a pinch of turmeric added to milk, these 8 benefits will be tremendous