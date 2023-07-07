The director of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, indicated that he has “full confidence” in the evaluation carried out by the organism and defended that the conclusions are “solid”. This despite the repeated complaints from local fishermen who say that the explanations for the discharge of the Fukushima waters are “insufficient”.

Japan has cleared the last remaining regulatory hurdle to carry out its plan to dump treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea. This Friday, July 7, the country’s nuclear manager granted Tepco, the Tokyo electricity company, permission to discharge millions of tons of this liquid into the Pacific Ocean.

The announcement comes three days after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) assured that, after a complex two-year analysis, the dumping process would have negligible environmental impact.

The director of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, explained that the organization will have a “permanent presence” for decades to supervise the process and alert in the event of any irregularity or evidence of harmful changes.

After presenting @IAEAorg report on safety of discharge of treated water from #Fukushima Daiichi NPP to PM @kishida230 in 🇯🇵, I’ll head to South Korea, New Zealand, and Cook Islands, the Pacific Islands Forum current chair. I’ll address concerns, hear views, clarify IAEA role. pic.twitter.com/wejwNXciU8 — Rafael Mariano Grossi (@rafaelmgrossi) July 7, 2023



The IAEA reached an agreement with the Japanese authorities and with Tepco to have a permanent office in the facilities of the troubled Fukushima plant while the liquid spill lasts, one of the key steps to continue with the dismantling of the plant.

Grossi pointed out that they will analyze “the discharge to verify that it occurs within certain parameters and that it does not cause any harm to the environment”, in addition, he defended that “if we detect any problem, we will alert the Japanese authorities, who will have to act” because the IAEA can make a technical evaluation but it does not have the authority “to stop or start the discharge.

IAEA: spill will have “negligible” impact on health and environment

On Tuesday, July 4, the agency published the report indicating that the Japanese plan “complies with international safety standards” and also indicates that the discharge of contaminated and processed water to remove most of the radioactive waste will have a “negligible” effect, both on the environment and on human health.

Grossi indicated that he has “full confidence” in the evaluation carried out by the IAEA and defended that the conclusions are “solid”. This despite the repeated complaints from local fishermen, who say that the agency’s explanations are “insufficient” and have called for caution with regard to the Executive’s plan.

On July 5, these workers held a meeting with Grossi and Tetsu Nozaki, head of the Fukushima Fisheries Federation, who assured that “what matters is the future.”

In turn, the official said that although he does not have “a magic solution for the doubts and concerns that may exist, we are going to stay in Fukushima for the next few decades until the last drop of water has been discharged safely.”

South Korean fishermen protested against the Japanese government’s plans to submerge a Japanese military flag off Jeju Island. July 6, 2023. ©Yonhap/Reuters

The mayor of Iwaki, the city where the meeting took place, asked the national government to provide more information to improve understanding of the initiative among the fishing industry in the area, since in South Korea there is also concern among fishermen as they fear serious affectations.

China announced increased tests on food imported from Japan

China’s Customs Administration issued a statement saying it will tighten controls on some products imported from Japan, including seafood, citing Tokyo’s decision to dump radioactive water into the sea.

The text states that China will “strengthen supervision” and “rigorously examine” import certificates for food, especially aquatic products, from other non-prohibited prefectures.

Following the 2011 disaster at the Fukushima power plant, Beijing banned the importation of products from 12 prefectures and later removed restrictions from two of them.

China has been forceful in demonstrating its opposition to the discharge of treated water, something that has also been expressed in South Korea. In addition, polls show that 80% of the South Korean population opposes the Japanese dump.

However, on Friday the Seoul government said that, after conducting its own tests, the plan meets global security standards.

“Based on a review of the contaminated water treatment plan submitted by Japan, we have confirmed that the concentration of radioactive material meets the standards for ocean discharge,” said Minister for Government Policy Coordination Bang Moon-kyu.

With Reuters and EFE