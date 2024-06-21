The appearance of the Field Criminalistics expert of the Northern Zone District Prosecutor’s Office during the trial for the arrest of five men who attacked municipal police officers the morning after “Black Thursday” shows an alleged contradiction to the version indicated by the officers who reported the attempted murder against him.

The official explained that the three secured long weapons that the attackers allegedly carried were found, one in the kitchen, and two more in an upstairs room of the house, despite the fact that the officers who have appeared, alleged victims of the homicide in degree In an attempt, they have specified that the three weapons were located on the ground floor, in the living room.

The images of this seizure were exposed along with the rest of the photographic series taken during the analysis of the crime scene, between 4:10 and 6:35 in the morning of that August 12.

They seized more than 300 ballistic elements

There were more than 300 ballistic elements between 9 millimeters, .223 and 7.62 calibers.

In addition to the expert, a former public official of the Municipal Police appeared, who made the complaint about the damage to the corporation’s trucks during the attack on August 12.

The local official indicated that he filed the complaint for the damage to two units of the Secretariat, 920, which received all the shots in the operation in which Ezequiel AC, Manuel Alfredo LG, Jorge Adrián VL, Francisco Alejandro MA, Víctor Hugo were arrested. LT and José Antonio LE, and that of the head of the corporation, César Omar Muñoz Morales, which was used to knock down the railing of house 9714 on Ajenjo Street, in the Infonavit Ampliación Aeropuerto neighborhood, to end the shooting confrontation between civilians and authorities.

After his presentation of the documents that accredited him as legal representative and the invoices for the mobile units that were used to verify their ownership before the Northern Zone District Prosecutor’s Office at the time of making the complaint, the defense did not ask questions, for so the witness was released without further incident.

A ministerial agent also spoke, who was present during the expert’s collection of evidence.

These testimonies add up to a dozen in four consecutive days of evidence from the Public Ministry, in a trial in which there are at least 17 more witnesses, only from the social representation, even without counting those of the defender. public.

Trial 103/2024 presided over by a Collegiate Trial Court will continue on Monday, June 24 at 11:00 in the morning.

Prior to yesterday’s appearances, six of the seven officers who were present during the confrontation gave their testimony before the judges, making clear the psycho-emotional consequences of participating in the arrest of the five men in an incident in which a seventh agent was injured. seriously, to the extent that he was permanently disabled in his career as a police officer.