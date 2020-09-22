Beijing: The conflict between India and China continues. A large number of soldiers are deployed on both sides of the border. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China is the largest developing country in the world. He is peaceful, open and committed to cooperation. We will never demand leadership, expansionism or influence.

China has always been working on the policy of expansionism. Even when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ladakh, he gave a clear message to China that he would have to leave the expansionist policy.

Xi Jinping at the United Nations said that our intention is not to fight cold war nor fight war with any country. He said, “We will continue to reduce differences and resolve disputes through dialogue.”

Sixth round of China-India military dialogue lasted 14 hours

During the 14-hour sixth round of military talks between India and China, the focus was on ways to reduce tensions near high-altitude collision points in eastern Ladakh.

The official said that the result of this marathon talks was not immediately known on Monday, but it is understood that both sides have agreed to meet again to take the talks forward.

ITBP’s watch over LAC, Chinese army’s main objective is to thwart infiltration