Amid uncertainty and concern about the future of artificial intelligence development, the Ministry of Industry and Information and Technology of China announced that they will create an ethical committee in order to prevent risks in this field.

This will be made up of people related to politics, technology, management, ethics and law, and will be in charge of key research programs, ethics inspection campaigns, ethics education and international cooperation.

According to the medium Global Times, andThe committee will be responsible for the supervision and management of ethics in science and technology. Likewise, it could be one of the pioneers on this subject.

It should be remembered that in different parts of the world there has been talk of regularizing this type of technology or creating organizations for it. However, most cases are still under discussion.

The consequences of these advances worry users and experts alike. See also Putin hails China's "balanced" stance on Ukraine crisis

However, according to the aforementioned media outlet, the announcement is contextualized in the midst of the concern that exists about the use of AI in social networks and that they are not properly labeled.

On the other hand, according to the news agency EFEboth the problem and the creation of this body are part of the implementation of a document published by the State Council (Executive) in April, which seeks to strengthen ethical regulation in science and technology to promote technological progress in the country.

Said document establishes general principles, key responsibilities, fundamental mechanisms and specific measures to regulate ethics in areas such as AI, biotechnology, space engineering and ocean exploration.

