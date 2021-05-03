The Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP), Argentina’s collecting body, announced how much it managed to receive for the extraordinary solidarity contribution to the large fortunes that Congress had approved in December 2020. The entity added that 20% of those who owed pay the tax, they did not.

The promoters of the tribute, a group of government legislators, had estimated that it could raise some 300,000 million pesos (3,202 million dollars, at the current official exchange rate), when the project began to be discussed a year ago. Finally, the figure was lower: something above 223,000 million (2,380 million dollars), according to the AFIP, a figure equivalent to 30% of the total collection of the national state for the month of March.

The AFIP also announced that, according to preliminary data, around 10,000 individuals with assets exceeding 200 million pesos paid the tax, which was the limit to be reached by the contribution.

The entity reported that it began to audit taxpayers with assets greater than 200 million pesos who did not present sworn statements and, therefore, did not pay the tax. They estimate that 20% of those who had to pay it did not.

The agency also noted that some 220 taxpayers took legal action not to pay, mainly protection measures. The causes can be consulted in court (some no longer because the plaintiffs requested that they be kept secret) and, generally, they argue that the tax is confiscatory or that it is a double taxation that overlaps with the property tax personal.

The largest portion is dedicated to the development of gas projects

In any case, the head of the AFIP Mercedes Marcó del Pont said that “most of the taxpayers reached by the solidarity and extraordinary contribution fulfilled their obligation” and that “the resources generated will be essential to face health and economic emergencies imposed on us by the pandemic. “

According to the law that approved the extraordinary contribution, the destinations of the funds collected are specific. 20% to health policy (purchase of supplies, equipment, vaccines, for example); another 20% to subsidize small and medium-sized companies so that they can sustain jobs, 20% to scholarships for students and 15% to improve housing conditions in popular neighborhoods.

But most of it, 25%, will go to energy investment in gas, which caused the left to decide at the time to vote against the project, arguing that all proceeds should have been allocated entirely to expenses of the pandemic or in aid to the most vulnerable sectors.