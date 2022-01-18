The “Freedom and Change” forces said in a statement, “In response to these events, we call on all Sudanese to engage in comprehensive civil disobedience for a period of two days, starting from Tuesday.”

According to the Sudan Doctors Committee, 7 protesters were killed by security bullets during protest marches in the capital, Khartoum, and a number of other cities, on Monday, to demand civilian rule.

On January 8, the United Nations announced the launch of a political process aimed at resolving the current crisis in Sudan, by organizing and sponsoring a comprehensive dialogue between all parties and components.

America entered the crisis line, as the new envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield, and Assistant Secretary of State Molly in, began a visit to Sudan from January 17 to 20.

The State Department said in a statement that the United States is “committed to achieving freedom, peace and justice for the Sudanese people,” stressing that it will “encourage government officials and the opposition to seize the current opportunity and turn toward negotiations.”

In response to the initiative, the Forces for Freedom and Change said, in a statement on Sunday: “We decided to deal positively with the UN envoy’s call to consult with the coalition and other sectors,” noting that “the current crisis will not end except through a new constitution in which authority is entirely civilian.”

The statement pointed out that “the new constitutional establishment must stipulate the necessity of the unity of the armed forces in one national and professional army,” stressing that “our vision presented to the UN mission includes proposals to develop its initiative.”

The statement called for the establishment of a mechanism under UN supervision that includes regional and international parties with the aim of developing the UN initiative, stressing that it is necessary to set a time limit for the political process in accordance with clear procedures.

And Saturday, the United Nations Mission in Sudan said that the country is witnessing a political stalemate that threatens to descend into more instability, noting that the human rights situation in the country is deteriorating despite the peaceful protests.

The mission stressed its commitment to support a civilian-led government as an ultimate goal, stressing the need to immediately stop the excessive use of force and hold those responsible to account, noting that the Sudanese economy is heading for the worst, and that the achievements of the Abdullah Hamdok government are in grave danger.

In turn, the Sudanese resistance committees said, on Sunday, that they assured the United Nations mission of “its adherence to pure civilian rule,” stressing “the futility of the constitutional document as a governing constitutional framework for the transition.”

The Sudanese Resistance Committees added in a statement: “A number of representatives of the resistance committees’ coordination in Khartoum state met, on Saturday, with representatives of the political office of the United Nations (UNITAMS) mission, under the umbrella of political consultations in Sudan, and in response to the invitation of the United Nations with its initiative to consult with the components of Sudanese society.” .

She explained that the mission said that “its endeavors are to conduct a dialogue on the aspects of the crisis, and that it can only help by mobilizing the support of international parties such as the United Nations and the countries of Sudan’s friends and other countries, convergence of views and the use of pressure tools.”

African mediation

On Saturday, the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council in Sudan, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, received a written message from the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, regarding the union’s vision on political developments in Sudan, and ways out of the crisis in the country.

The African envoy, Commissioner for Peace and Security, Adewe Bankole, who delivered the message, affirmed in a press statement the readiness of the African Union to support political consensus among all political parties in order to achieve the political transition in Sudan.

Bankoli noted the commitment of the African Union, in consultation with the government, stakeholders and all societal components, to reach a peaceful and feasible political solution.

Regarding the movements that the Sudanese street is witnessing and their ability to change the current political situation, the Sudanese researcher in African affairs, Saleh Mohieldin, said that “demonstrations and protests are not enough alone. It is necessary to sit at the negotiating table and reach a political agreement that ends the crisis in the country.” .

Mohieldin added, to “Sky News Arabia”, that there is “a commendable movement and Africa’s readiness for mediation, as well as initiatives by political forces in order to reach an agreed roadmap, but the authorities’ continued suppression of protests and deaths will complicate matters further.”

And he indicated that the Sudanese “have broad aspirations to form a full civilian government in the near future. Yes, there is a challenge regarding the possibility of handing over power by the military, but the pressure that we see from the protests with international support is weighing the demands of the street after the demonstrators arrived at the gate of the Republican Palace more than once.

He pointed out that “the scenarios are now open, and if each party clings to its demands and the country’s interest is not given priority and the voice of reason is listened to, the country will head towards a stage of no return and a spiral of chaos.”

For more than 3 months, Sudan has been experiencing a major political crisis, following the decisions of the army chief, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, which he said were to “correct the course of the revolution”, most notably the dissolution of the Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers, and the imposition of a state of emergency.

With protests erupting following these decisions, Al-Burhan and Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok signed a political agreement on November 21, according to which the latter returned to his position as prime minister.

The protests in the country did not subside over the past period, and witnessed deaths and injuries, and Hamdok also resulted in his resignation.