Even after a month, the farmers are adamant on their demand for withdrawal of the law. The farmers, who are protesting in Delhi against the 3 agricultural laws of the Center, say that they are using Nirankari Samagam Maidan in Burari to grow crops.

One farmer said that, “Since we have been sitting idle for a month during protests, we thought of growing onion, we can use it for our daily cooking. We will grow more crops in Burari field. ” Here, the Bakiu leader Tikait has again declared the farmers’ Delhi march.

State Vice President of Bhakiyu (Tikait) Chau. Vinay Kumar gathered in large numbers on Sunday and called for Delhi Cooch. According to Vinay Kumar, if some farmers had come back, they would go again and there are many farmers who would go for the first time. Said that the movement will continue till the anti-farmer black agriculture laws are withdrawn. The farmer has woken up and is not about to back down. On the other hand, Neeraj Choudhary, the young national president of Bhakuyu Ankhad, has called upon farmers to play full time clap-plate etc. during PM’s ‘Mann ki Baat’.

Tikait received death threats

Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, one of the farmers’ organizations that is leading the peasant movement, has received threats to kill him. Rakesh Tikait while talking to news agency ANI on Saturday night claimed that he received a call from Bihar. Through which he got threatened to kill. He said that he has sent the recording of the phone call to the police captain. They will take whatever necessary steps are taken.