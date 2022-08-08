Epidemiological data in Austria revealed that the amicron mutated sequences led to a decrease in the number of corona patients in hospitals and intensive care units, and a reduction in the period of treatment of corona patients in hospitals.
According to the indicators, the duration of treatment of Corona patients in intensive care units decreased significantly, reaching 4.9 days, while the average length of stay for a patient reached 12.6 days during the period of the epidemic in Austria.
The average also decreased to 7.7 days, during the period from January to April 2022, and the average stay of Corona patients in regular units in hospitals decreased to only 9.7 days, compared to 11.2 days before the emergence of the Amicron mutant sequences.
Health data confirmed that the number of corona patients in Austrian hospitals had decreased to only 1%, after the dominance of the mutated Amicron chains, during the period from January to last April, compared to 2020, which witnessed the treatment of 2.3 percent of hospitalized patients, since the outbreak of the epidemic in February until April .
