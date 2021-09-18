One satisfaction after another for Sangiovanni, the finalist singer of the latest edition of Amici. The 19-year-old talent from Vicenza concluded his summer tour yesterday at the Verona Arena: the dates were all sold out and Sangiovanni wanted to thank all those who supported him with a post on Instagram.

Saint John he’s been getting one satisfaction after another ever since he came out of Friends 20, arriving in the final and touching the victory, which then went to his girlfriend, the Roman dancer Giulia Stabile. For the singer from Vicenza, of solos 19 years, this summer was the first time around Italy to meet his fans, who had supported him so much during the talent show hosted by Maria De Filippi.

Even the first tour it ended for Saint John and, at the end of this adventure, the singer took the opportunity to to thank all those who have taken the time to follow him and who have appreciated his art. An important milestone, behind which there has always been his Amici coach, Rudy Zerbi.

Friends: Sangiovanni thanks the fans

Saint John has published some shots of the last concert held atArena of Verona, who closed his summer tour and, with great pride, thanked everyone who contributed to the success:

“All dates of the summer tour have been sold out. I don’t know what to say, thanks to everyone who came to listen to my music and thanks for this evening at the Arena ”.

Among the many supporters of Saint John there is someone who has always remained by his side. It is not about Giulia Stabile, with whom the bond has lived increasingly far from the spotlight, but of Rudy Zerbi, that as a coach of Friends has become a constant presence in the life and career of Saint John. Rudy, in fact, enthusiastically commented on his former pupil’s post, using one of the typical expressions of Sangio to charge himself: