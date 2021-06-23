First couple photo shoot for Sangiovanni and Giulia Stabile, the singer and dancer protagonists of Amici 20: the two boyfriends told how their love at Vanity Fair was born and how they are living their magical story even outside the talent.

In recent days Giulia Stabile is Saint John, the dancer and singer of Friends 20 who arrived together in the final and who lived within the program of Maria De Filippi un love tender and spontaneous, he had been paparazzati while they were on a photo shoot on the beach of Fregene, in Rome.

Immediately i fan they had wondered what the two boyfriends were planning and yesterday, finally, it was revealed. Giulia Stabile is Saint John are the protagonists of the cover of the issue of Vanity Fair that comes out today on newsstands: the place chosen for the beautiful photoshoot accompanying the interview with the two young boys of Amici was precisely the beach of Fregene.

Friends: Giulia and Sangiovanni tell each other

A summer of love the one that sees protagonists Giulia is Saint John who at Vanity Fair told the magic of their relationship, between lightness, smiles, feelings and the desire to go back to dreaming and living. As explained in the advances that can be read on Instagram, in fact, the two alumni of Friends they will tell not only their feelings, but they will also try to talk about their generation.

We will talk about love, therefore, but also about acceptance of oneself and of others: both have confessed that they had to fight against their insecurities, but to deeply love the characteristics that make them unique compared to all the others. Saint John, then, he has often been the spokesperson for the fight against discrimination.

“We’re on the cover!” He wrote Saint John up Instagram, publishing some of the beautiful shots that were made together with Giulia. Even the dancer said she was enthusiastic about this adventure, always lived alongside her first love: