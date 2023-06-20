Amici – Full out: the lineup and singers of the concert on Italia 1, dancers, guests, order of performance

What is the lineup and order of performance of Amici Full out? The concert will be broadcast on Italia 1 this evening, 20 June 2023, at 21.20, conducted by Nicolò De Devitiis and Isobel Kinnear. The protagonists will be the dancers and singers of the latest edition of Amici, for an evening event inside the Rock in Rome from the Capannelle racecourse. There will also be great guests. But let’s see the Amici Full Out lineup.

The evening will open with the appeal of the boys and a video tribute to Mattia, winner of the twenty-second edition. Space then for the performance of the second classified of Amici 22 Angelina Mango, winner of the singing category. We will therefore see great moments of dancing and singing alternate, as well as comedy and entertainment. Here is the complete lineup of Amici Full out.

Matthias – Trumpets

Angelina – Will to live

Moment Alessandra Celentano

Wax – Tourist forever

Samu-Mamacita

Aaron – Universal

Magdalene – Even fragile

Clique – Just the way you are

Lorella Cuccarini moment with double interview with Giulia Stabile and Isobel

Lorella Cuccarini and Olly – The night flies

Federica – Slip

Tommy Dali and NDG – Miss

Ramon-Pakita

Little G – Aquarius

Moment Vincenzo de Lucia imitating Maria De Filippi

Megan – Crazy in love

Niveo – Scribbles

Isobel and Gianmarco – Dancing in the moonlight

Mattia and Umberto – Human

Angelina – May 9th

Gianmarco – Las Vegas

Federica – Proud mary

Entertainment time with the kids

Isobel – Be Italian

Wax – Honorary degree

Magdalene – Black

Lorella Cuccarina and Cricca – If you look at me like that

Lorella Cuccarini and Isobel

Entertainment moment with Vincenzo de Lucia

Alessio – Fire On Fire

Little G – You have islands in your eyes

Ramon – Nutcracker

Niveo – How cold it is

Moment Arisa – I’m not going away

NDG – Out

Samu – Ash

Tommy Dali – It ends well

Entertainment moment with Vincenzo de Lucia

Megan – Bon apetite

Aaron – Somebody to love

Wax – 70s

Magdalene – This is me

Angelina – We’ll think about it tomorrow

Mattia and Benedetta – Crazy little thing called love

Olly – I would do everything with you

The event was born as a prize for the public: the boys had the opportunity to perform live for the first time in front of thousands of people, while the fans had access to the areas closest to the stage thanks to the purchase of the self-titled album with the most beautiful unreleased songs of the singers. It is an evening event, therefore a single episode.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the lineup, but where to see Amici Full out on live TV and live streaming? The concert, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 20 June 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Play.it which allows you to follow the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.