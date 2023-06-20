Amici – Full out: the lineup and singers of the concert on Italia 1, dancers, guests, order of performance
What is the lineup and order of performance of Amici Full out? The concert will be broadcast on Italia 1 this evening, 20 June 2023, at 21.20, conducted by Nicolò De Devitiis and Isobel Kinnear. The protagonists will be the dancers and singers of the latest edition of Amici, for an evening event inside the Rock in Rome from the Capannelle racecourse. There will also be great guests. But let’s see the Amici Full Out lineup.
The evening will open with the appeal of the boys and a video tribute to Mattia, winner of the twenty-second edition. Space then for the performance of the second classified of Amici 22 Angelina Mango, winner of the singing category. We will therefore see great moments of dancing and singing alternate, as well as comedy and entertainment. Here is the complete lineup of Amici Full out.
Matthias – Trumpets
Angelina – Will to live
Moment Alessandra Celentano
Wax – Tourist forever
Samu-Mamacita
Aaron – Universal
Magdalene – Even fragile
Clique – Just the way you are
Lorella Cuccarini moment with double interview with Giulia Stabile and Isobel
Lorella Cuccarini and Olly – The night flies
Federica – Slip
Tommy Dali and NDG – Miss
Ramon-Pakita
Little G – Aquarius
Moment Vincenzo de Lucia imitating Maria De Filippi
Megan – Crazy in love
Niveo – Scribbles
Isobel and Gianmarco – Dancing in the moonlight
Mattia and Umberto – Human
Angelina – May 9th
Gianmarco – Las Vegas
Federica – Proud mary
Entertainment time with the kids
Isobel – Be Italian
Wax – Honorary degree
Magdalene – Black
Lorella Cuccarina and Cricca – If you look at me like that
Lorella Cuccarini and Isobel
Entertainment moment with Vincenzo de Lucia
Alessio – Fire On Fire
Little G – You have islands in your eyes
Ramon – Nutcracker
Niveo – How cold it is
Moment Arisa – I’m not going away
NDG – Out
Samu – Ash
Tommy Dali – It ends well
Entertainment moment with Vincenzo de Lucia
Megan – Bon apetite
Aaron – Somebody to love
Wax – 70s
Magdalene – This is me
Angelina – We’ll think about it tomorrow
Mattia and Benedetta – Crazy little thing called love
Olly – I would do everything with you
The event was born as a prize for the public: the boys had the opportunity to perform live for the first time in front of thousands of people, while the fans had access to the areas closest to the stage thanks to the purchase of the self-titled album with the most beautiful unreleased songs of the singers. It is an evening event, therefore a single episode.
Streaming and TV
We have seen the lineup, but where to see Amici Full out on live TV and live streaming? The concert, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 20 June 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Play.it which allows you to follow the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
