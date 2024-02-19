At the Evening of Friends there is less and less missing, which is why all lovers of the genre have great curiosity about it. Among these appears that relating to the identity of the judges of this phase. In this regard, it seems that the first name was mentioned live a few hours ago.

Here's what we discovered about this very interesting topic.

Amici 23: the first students access the Evening

Who loves Friends of Maria De Filippi, he knows how this time of year is very important for the kids at school. It is in fact one decisive phase which will allow only the best to access the most interesting competition ever.

Well at the moment five students they got the pass for the evening, that is, the beautiful and nothing short of sparkling golden sweatshirt. The first of all was a student of Alessandra Celentano, the Australian dancer Dustin. Immediately after him Raimondo Todaro decided to reward one of his students, Gaia.

During the last episode of Amici, however, three other students joined the first two. Let's talk about another dancer, Marisolalways a student of Alessandra Celentano. Luckily it was also the turn of the singers, as they also Anna Pettinelli and Rudy Zerbi they took a first step.

The radio speaker decided to give the golden shirt to her student Martina while Rudy opted for the promotion of Holden. The only ones who have not given the shirt to one of their students remain Emanuel Lo and Lorella Cuccarini.

Friends, the name of the first judge of the evening has been revealed: here's who it will be

The judges at the Evening are really very important as they are the ones who decree the boy to whom the victory will go and vice versa. In the past this role has been covered by personalities such as Emanuele Filiberto, Stash by The Kolors and Stefano De Martino.

Last year, however, they attempted this task Cristiano Malgioglio, Michele Bravi and Giuseppe Giofrè. The three will be reconfirmed again this year. We don't know yet although the name of the first judge was named a few hours ago.

It seems that among the confirmations we will find ourselves again Cristiano Malgiogliovery happy with this new possibility that Mary he decided to grant him. We just have to wait a few more weeks to get all the answers we want!