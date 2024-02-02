The 24-year-old artist published an unreleased song entitled “Posatenebre” on social media, emerging from a long-lasting silence due to some dark thoughts

After suddenly leaving school Friends in the 2023 edition, the last, immediately afterwards he shared a very delicate moment in his life with his fans. The very young artist Mewin such a painful period as this for her, she turns to music as a necessary means to lick her wounds and move forward.

Just a day ago the 24-year-old published an unreleased song on social media entitled “Shadowtray“, following up on the promise made in a video last week in which he interrupted his silence. She told her fans:

I will transform my pain into music and my voice will continue to save me.

Just two weeks after the sudden exit from the school of the highly followed Mediaset program, Mew had broken the silence, contradicting the rumors circulating on the web regarding a possible pregnancy and sharing with numerous fans a very delicate as well as painful moment.

Through a video published on her social channels, the singer-songwriter revealed that she had been “forced” to leave the program due to “dark thoughts” that had already influenced his life in the past.

Mental health, for those who have suffered from it like me for many years, is a priority. Those who suffer from it know how difficult it is, at certain times, to stay away from their loved ones. Unfortunately, depression crops up even at the best of times. In this case, in the best moment of my life. And it takes hunger and energy. I had stopped eating. I tried not to show anything to anyone and I even succeeded. But then I understood that you can feel bad, that you can collapse and that it's important to talk about it.

Valentina you may have left friends but you will always be remembered for having become the master of a song more than the author herself pic.twitter.com/Z9qW7ec42H — . ᴍᴇᴡ 🖤 🕸️ (@gio_r_g_i_a) January 9, 2024

In the last few days, these thoughts had become more intense again, making her even question herself. She says Mew on her social media, sharing the clip in which she plays her “Posatenebre”:

When I feel sad, I write a song. When I lose sight of myself, I think that I would need more than an ashtray to completely immerse myself in this darkness.

The song shared on social media by Mew is also accompanied by words. This is the first time this piece has been performed. The young singer also added at the end of her post: