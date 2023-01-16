Last night the eagerly awaited episode of Amici was aired where the much-discussed “New Year’s Gate” was finally addressed. After the episode, two students were eliminated and new unpublished background stories were released on the web…

After days of rumors and theories about what happened there night Of New Year’s in the house of Friends, has finally been revealed truth.

Yesterday afternoon the eagerly awaited episode was aired where the public witnessed a furious Maria De Filippi which has hard scolded young people pupils of the school involved in the New Year’s gate.

The dancers and singers involved were put on immediate challenge, between them though Tommy Dali could not stand the challenge, since Rudy Zerbi (his coach) has decided to delete it without giving them the opportunity to “gamble” their stay in school.

In the end, Valeria Mancini was eliminated during the challenge against Circa, while the young singer returned to Amici’s school.

But what happened? According to rumors, the boys in challenge during New Year’s Eve would have snorted from the nutmeg! In reality, however, it seems that this is not the case…

Friends: updates on the New Year’s Eve gate

Numerous theories have spread on the web about what happened that fateful New Year’s Eve; in particular, just recently a young woman said she knew for sure what happened that night:

I can only say that the nutmeg has to do with it, but they neither sniffed nor smoked it

The girl then confirmed that Amici’s young talents made use of nutmeg, for its effects similar to drug. Shortly after, however, since many wanted to understand what had happened specifically Valentina Fazzolari, (friend of Maddalena Svevi’s sister, pupil involved) revealed that the pupils involved in the New Year’s Eve gate put the nutmeg in the juice: “They put it in the juice“.

Unfortunately, currently the versions spread on the web are multiple, surely the punctuated students have done something serious, but it is not yet clear what it is!

We just have to wait for one confession by or by Tommy Dali you hate Valeria Mancini. And what do you think?