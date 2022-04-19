Amici 21, the definitive elimination of Carola sparked a real revolt on social media which accused the talent of being a ‘shame’

The elimination of Carola from the evening of Friends 21 sparked the anger of thousands of social users who disagreed with the judges’ choice. Last Saturday evening the umpteenth episode of the evening hosted by Maria De Filippi in which there was only one elimination.

The ballot involving Dario, Serena and Carola led to the elimination of the dancer followed by Alessandra Celentano. An unexpected moment for the audience at home who did not think they would see such a talented pupil come out.

Once again the jury made up of Stefano De Martino, Emanuele Filiberto and Stash chose who to send home. In fact, the three judges chose to save Dario by sending definitively eliminating Carola.

A choice that is not at all liked by home viewers and social users who have created a real controversy about it. Especially on Instagram and Twitter users have blamed the program of not having understood Carola’s skill so much that she did not deserve her as a pupil.

Amici 21, social networks in revolt for the elimination of Carola

The Sardinian dancer in recent months has shown that she has all the cards on the table to become a real professional. She is right Maria De Filippi to explain to Carola after her elimination that he had captured the attention of an important choreographer ready to play her the part of Juliet at the theater in Rome.

A small revenge for Alessandra Celentano’s dancer who had to last Saturday permanently drop out of school of Friends. In this regard, many social users have lined up against its elimination, accusing the program of not deserving Carola at all and of being ashamed.

A real revolt against the judges and Maria De Filippi herself was thus unleashed on social media. In fact, many are ready to stop following the program and there are also those who rail against the decision of Stefano, Emanuele and Stash.

There are thousands people in favor of Carola that underlining his immense skill that is not appreciated and too undervalued within the talent show.