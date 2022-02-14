Serena after yet another criticism by Alessandra Celentano has an illness in the center of the studio. To intervene immediately is Maria De Filippi

Serena in yesterday afternoon’s episode ad Friends 21 she could not hold back her tears in the face of yet another negative comment from Celentano. Raimondo Todaro’s pupil has reached the point of no longer tolerating her constant statements about her body, so much so that she feels bad in the center of the study.

Great concern on the part of the students, of the public but also of the same Maria De Filippi who decided to intervene immediately. Serena has been for months now that she continues her race to be able to access the evening scope of the talent show signed by Canale 5.

In yesterday’s afternoon episode, the dancer performed a choreography that did not at all convince the teacher Celentano. Faced with yet another negative comment by Alessandra, the young woman Serena has accused an illness enough to push the presenter to intervene.

Serena accuses Friends 21 of illness: Maria De Filippi forced to intervene

It is not the first time that the ballerina accuses of illness after the episode of Amici 21. Last week, in fact, at the end of the live broadcast, Serena sat at her desk in tears. The latter has accused a very strong pain in her belly so much to worry her colleagues and friends.

Serena was once again the victim of a very bad anxiety attack showing and exposing all her frailties. Yesterday after hearing all the negative comments from Alessandra Celentanothe dancer burst into tears with shortness of breath, worrying the whole studio very much.

After Serena’s choreography, a discussion began between the same dancer, Celentano and Peparini until, Maria De Filippi she didn’t realize what was about to happen. In fact, Raimondo’s dancer was showing the same pains of her last days showing her breath, her body and her hand tightened on her chest.

Maria De Filippi, who interrupted the discussion, approached and intervened to appease the spirits reassuring Serena. The latter, after she had found comfort in the presenter, managed to recover, answering her questions and showing her point of view about her.