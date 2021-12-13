A very exciting moment for LDA at Amici 21. The singer, son of Gigi d’Alessio, performed in a particular version of “Give me just a minute”, a song in which he wrote some verses talking about the pain experienced as a child following the divorce of his parents.

To Friends 21 LDA, to the registry office Luca D’Alessio, wanted to talk about a very delicate moment lived when he was a child: the divorce of parents. Singer, son from Gigi D’Alessio and his first wife Carmela Barbato, he performed in the song “Give me just a minute”, a cover that he wanted to readjust to be able to tell the emotions experienced when his parents separated.

“Mine are great parents, who I would never change for any reason in the world,” she said LDA before performing in the studio of Friends. The singer, who today has an extraordinary relationship with mom and dad, specified that he had set to music the suffering he experienced in 2014, when, in full adolescence, he had to face the pain of separation.

Amici 21, LDA: tells about the divorce of the parents

The bars written by LDA in the interpreted cover they are a real cry of ache which perfectly express the mood of the singer at that time and the awareness reached today that he is 19 years old:

“I sometimes wanted one normal family, eat together at a Christmas dinner, see my mother and father by my side, say a poem but without running away. But what does a parent feel when they see a 48 hour child? The divorce it is not as unfair as I thought, it took away a lot from me but I am serene, Heaven has listened to every cry of mine ”.

Amici 21, LDA: the pride of Gigi d’Alessio

LDA entered the school of Friends inevitably dealing with the prejudices associated with being the son of one of the most important Italian singers. In particular, the criticisms in this sense came from Anna Pettinelli. Despite it all, LDA he was the first student of Amici 21 to receive a Gold Record for his song “What is hurting”: emotion that he immediately wanted to share with mum and dad.

The singer, in fact, has called Gigi d’Alessio, who showed great happiness for this goal reached by his son: “The gold record has arrived! After a long time LDA, how nice! ”.

